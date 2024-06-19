NDC's Progressive Legacy: Transforming Ghana Through Social Justice, Equality, and Sustainable Development

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has a rich history of building national assets for the benefit of all Ghanaians. In contrast, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has a track record of selling off these assets to themselves and their cronies when they come into power.

POLITICAL PARTIES IN GHANA: NDC AND NPP

Party Names:

National Democratic Congress (NDC)

New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Membership Terms:

NDC: Comrades

NPP: Patriots

Ideology:

NDC: Center-left, Social Democratic

NPP: Center-right, Liberal Conservative

Founding Principles:

NDC: Founded on the principles of social justice, equality, and grassroots participation

NPP: Founded on the principles of freedom, democracy, and economic growth

Political Orientation:

NDC: Generally Associated with A More Socialist and Nationalist Approach

NPP: Generally Associated with A More Capitalist and Liberal Approach

Color Schemes:

NDC: Umbrella Symbol, Red, White, And Green Colors

NPP: Elephant Symbol, Blue, White, And Red Colors

Key Policies:

NDC: Focus On Social Welfare, Education, Healthcare, And Economic Empowerment

NPP: Focus On Economic Growth, Private Enterprise, And Infrastructure Development

Leadership Style:

NDC: Generally Associated with A More Centralized and Authoritarian Approach

NPP: Generally Associated with A More Decentralized and Democratic Approach

Governance:

NDC: Focus On State-Led Development and Social Programs

NPP: Focus On Private Sector-Led Development and Economic Liberalization

Economic Policies:

NDC: Generally associated with a more interventionist approach, with a focus on state-owned enterprises and social welfare programs.

NPP: Generally associated with a more laissez-faire approach, with a focus on privatization and deregulation

Social Issues:

NDC: Generally associated with a more progressive approach on social issues, rights of citizens.

NPP: Generally associated with a more conservative approach on social issues

International Relations:

NDC: Generally associated with a more non-aligned and Pan-Africanist approach

NPP: Generally associated with a more pro-Western and neoliberal approach

Priorities:

NDC: Prioritizes the general welfare of ordinary citizens, focusing on job creation, infrastructure development, and affordable living

NPP: Prioritizes parochial interests, nepotism, and family affairs, often at the expense of the general public

Economic Approach:

NDC: Seeks to create jobs, build infrastructure, and make living affordable for citizens

NPP: Focuses on milking the country's resources, prioritizing personal interests over citizens' welfare

Key Differences:

NDC focuses on social welfare, education, and healthcare, while NPP prioritizes economic growth and private enterprise. NDC tends towards a more centralized approach, while NPP favors decentralization and privatization. NDC prioritizes the general welfare of citizens, while NPP is often accused of prioritizing personal interests and nepotism

Some of National Policies implemented by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ghana during the periods of 1992-2000 and 2009-2016:

1992-2000:

Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund)_: Established to provide funding for education infrastructure and resources. Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP)_: Launched to provide meals for schoolchildren. National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI)_: Established to provide vocational training for youth. Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC)_: Established to manage Ghana's oil resources. Ghana Highway Authority (GHA)_: Established to manage and develop Ghana's road network. National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE)_: Established to promote civic education and democracy. Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC)_: Established to provide public broadcasting services. Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA)_: Established to manage Ghana's ports and harbours.

2009-2016:

National Identification Authority (NIA)_: Established to issue national ID cards. Ghana Oil and Gas for Inclusive Growth (GOGIG)_: Launched to promote oil and gas development. Ghana Skills and Technology Development Project (GSTDP)_: Launched to promote skills development. National Electronic Payments System (NEPS)_: Established to promote electronic payments. Ghana Commodity Exchange (GCX)_: Established to promote agricultural trade. Digital Property Address System (NDPAS)_: Launched to provide digital addressing. Ghana Post Company Limited (Ghana Post) _: Established to provide postal services. National Information Technology Agency (NITA)_: Established to promote IT development.

These policies and programs aimed to improve various aspects of Ghanaian life, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, economy, and technology.

"The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has a track record of building national assets for the benefit of all Ghanaians. However, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has a history of selling off these assets to themselves and their cronies when they come into power.

It is essential for every Ghanaian to position themselves well and vote wisely in the upcoming elections. We must not be swayed by the sweet talks and empty promises of the NPP, particularly Vice President Bawumia's "yeti sika su" and I have built toilets here and toilets there rhetoric. Meanwhile, without food or citizens are always hungry, how shall they patronize the so called TOILETS BUILT BY THESE INCOMPETENT NPP GOVT.

Let Us Remember That The NDC Built the Following National Assets:

Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC)

Ghana Highway Authority (GHA)

Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA)

Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC)

National Identification Authority (NIA)

Ghana Oil and Gas for Inclusive Growth (GOGIG)

Ghana Skills and Technology Development Project (GSTDP)

National Electronic Payments System (NEPS)

Ghana Commodity Exchange (GCX)

National Digital Property Address System (NDPAS)

Ghana Post Company Limited (Ghana Post)

National Information Technology Agency (NITA)

The second coming of H.E John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of NDC and President of Ghana from January 7th, 2025, is all about the welfare of every Ghanaian, purposely providing Jobs through his 24hrs Jobs Economic Policy. Believe in the 24hrs Dream and ignore the propaganda machinations and promises by Nana Bawumiah. The future lies in John Mahama's 24hrs Economy.

Let us reject the NPP's privatization agenda and vote for the NDC to protect our national assets and ensure a brighter future for all. John Mahama's 24hrs Economy is the way forward for Ghana!"

By :

Hon. Simon Yaw Awadzi

Assembly Member for Aborlove Nolopi-KeMA

awadziyawsimon@gmail.com