ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Sale of SSNIT Hotels: This will be my position even if the buyer is an NDC — Ablakwa

Headlines Samuel Okuszeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu
WED, 19 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Samuel Okuszeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu

The planned sale of hotels belonging to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to a company owned by the Minister of Food and Agriculture Bryan Acheampong has sparked a conflict of interest debate in recent weeks.

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has been exposing the sale, arguing that it constitutes a clear conflict of interest situation.

He has filed a petition with the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to look into the matter.

"This will be my position even if the person is a member of my party," Ablakwa noted in an interview on Accra-based TV3's New Day show on Wednesday,June 19.

Ablakwa organized a demonstration against the sale on June 18, saying intercepted documents show SSNIT is proceeding with the sale to Minister Acheampong's company Rock City despite his CHRAJ complaint and public outrage.

However, in reaction, the Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party Richard Ahiagbah argued that no conflict arises because the process to sell the hotels began in 2018, before Acheampong became a minister of Food and Agriculture.

"The question of conflict of interest for me does not arise because the process to offload SSNIT’s interests in these hotels started in 2018, 5 years before Hon. Bryan Acheampong became the Minister for Food and Agriculture,” he argued.

However, the vocal legislator maintained, “Bryan Acheampong was a minister of state in 2018 in Akufo-Addo’s first term, he was minister when this traction began, according to SSNIT. Articles 284, 78 have been breached violently.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

23 minutes ago

Hepatitis B: Vaccinating new-borns will eliminate disease in Ghana - Health Expert Hepatitis B: Vaccinating new-borns will eliminate disease in Ghana - Health Expe...

23 minutes ago

Kasoa Taxi driver dies after maranthon sex with side chick Kasoa Taxi driver dies after maranthon sex with side chick

23 minutes ago

Self-acclaimed Abehenase chief jailed for fraudulent land sale Self-acclaimed Abehenase chief jailed for fraudulent land sale

23 minutes ago

Mr Richard Jakpa, a Businessman Ato Forson Trial: l was victimised during my stay in the military — Richard Jakp...

52 minutes ago

C/R: Suspected gay beaten at Assin Fosu C/R: Suspected gay beaten at Assin Fosu

52 minutes ago

Oti Region: Rainstorm rips off roof of VRA resettlement quarters in Adokwanta Oti Region: Rainstorm rips off roof of VRA resettlement quarters in Adokwanta

52 minutes ago

GTEC ready to facilitate teaching and learning of German Language in Ghana — Jinapor GTEC ready to facilitate teaching and learning of German Language in Ghana — Jin...

2 hours ago

Samuel Okuszeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu Sale of SSNIT Hotels: This will be my position even if the buyer is an NDC — Abl...

2 hours ago

President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa ‘I’ve heard your demands and I’ll address them’ — South Africa’s President Ramap...

2 hours ago

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa ‘We'll build a government that is capable and honest’ — South Africa's President...

Just in....
body-container-line