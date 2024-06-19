This Portable Self And His Diss Tracks Is One Too Many!

In the sparkling landscape of Nigerian music, where lyrical skirmishes sharpen the edges of creativity, Portable has carved out a niche as the diss track maestro. His latest sonic salvo targets Saida Boj, adding another chapter to his anthology of musical confrontations.

For the sake of clarity, Saida Boj, whose real name is Sarah Idaji Ojone, is a Nigerian content creator and social media personality born on September 4, 2001. She hails from Kogi State, and has gained attention for her engaging content and conversations online.

She is known for creating visually captivating content that often includes interesting and engaging conversations. She has also been involved in occasional controversies, which has contributed to her rising popularity as a social media persona.

In fact, Portable's approach to conflict resolution through music is as heretical as it is daring. Each track is a raw expression of his stance, a no-holds-barred commentary that spares no one who crosses his path. This manner, while controversial, has cemented his reputation as an artist who wears his heart on his sleeve, or rather, lays it bare in his lyrics.

However, beyond Portable’s predilection to diss tracks, and which provoked the expression of this view, it is germane to opine in this context that diss track phenomenon is not new; it is a time-honored tradition in hip-hop culture worldwide.

However, Portable's unyielding pursuit of this practice raises questions about its influence on Nigeria’s music industry and relationships within it, and raises the questions “Is there a line between artistic expression and personal vendetta?” “Does this trend foster creativity or fuel unnecessary enmity?”

As one of his dyed-in-the-wool fans, this writer is drawn to the drama and the raw emotion that diss tracks encapsulate. Yet, one is compelled to ponder if this is the legacy needed in Nigeria’s music scene, where disputes are settled not in private but in the public arena of streaming platforms.

Without a doubt, Portable's talent is unquestionable, but with each new track, he challenges his fans to reflect on the power of words and the responsibility that comes with a microphone's reach.

For instance, Portable has recently dissed his colleagues among whom are Davido and Zlatan Ibile in a new freestyle. The issues seem to stem from personal disagreements and have been publicly aired through his music.

It will also be recalled that Portable released a diss track titled ‘Brotherhood’ aimed at Bob Risky following an online altercation. The song has been shared on various social media platforms and has garnered significant attention.

In fact, responses to Portable's diss tracks vary. For instance, Saida Boj recently clapped back at Portable after his diss track and comments about her, leading to a further exchange between the two.

As gathered, Saida Boj has responded to Portable's diss track by addressing his comments about her demand to sleep with a man for N20m. Given her irascible behavior by insulting Portable’s wives and the downgrading of his street credibility, Portable fired back in a video shared online.

At this juncture, it will be recalled in this context that the feud between Portable and Saida Boj began when Portable released a diss track targeting the influencer. Saida Boj retaliated by attacking Portable, his wives, and baby mamas. In retaliation, Portable criticized her for insulting him and suggested she comes from a poor family. The exchange escalated with both parties making personal attacks.

At this juncture, it is expedient to ask, “How has this feud impacted their fan base and followers?” The answer cannot be farfetched as the feud has surely caught the attention of fans and followers, leading to a social media war with both parties gaining significant attention. While some fans may take sides, others are critical of the public spat. Saida Boj's clap backs at Portable have also drawn reactions from other artists, indicating a ripple effect in the entertainment industry.

Given the prolific way and manner Portable is releasing diss tracks, it is expedient to ask, “Is there any chance of reconciliation or forgiveness in the future?” The answer to the foregoing question is ambiguous as reconciliation between artists after public feuds is not uncommon, but it depends on the individuals involved and the nature of their disagreement. While what will happen in the future cannot be predicted, it is always possible for entertainers to resolve their differences and move forward amicably.

Against the foregoing backdrop, it is germane in this context, even as it is crystal clear that in the symphony of the music industry that diss tracks are the dissonant chords that often capture public attention with their sharp notes and controversial lyrics. These musical retorts are a storied tradition, particularly in genres like hip-hop, where artists lyrically spar with one another through their craft. “But does this contentious practice harmonize with the ethos of music as an art form, or does it strike a sour note in an industry built on creativity and expression?”

In fact, proponents of diss tracks argue that they are a form of artistic expression that allows musicians to address grievances, showcase lyrical prowess, and engage in competitive banter that can elevate their standing in the industry. They can be seen as a rite of passage, a way to assert dominance or defend one's reputation against criticism. Moreover, diss tracks can stir up media buzz, keeping artists relevant and sparking conversations among fans.

Despite the seeming plus that is inherent in it, it has a flip side as critics contend that diss tracks can perpetuate negativity and personal vendettas, overshadowing an artist's broader musical contributions. They can escalate into real-world conflicts and distract from the more unifying aspects of music. Furthermore, the focus on controversy can detract from the artistic merit of an artist's work, reducing complex individuals to mere combatants in a public arena.

Perhaps the question is not whether diss tracks are inherently good or bad for music entertainers but how they are utilized within the broader context of an artist's career. Like any tool in a musician's repertoire, diss tracks can serve a purpose when used judiciously and thoughtfully. It is when they become the defining feature of an artist's image or overshadow their musical talent that they risk hitting a false note.

In fact, while Portable’s predilection to diss tracks may add spice to his music career and serve as a platform for lyrical sparring, it is essential for him to remember that the core of his craft should be about creating resonant art that speaks to people, not just about him. Be this Portable. Perhaps it is against the foregoing backdrop that a professional colleague of this writer screamed in the newsroom thus, “Na wao, this Portable self and his diss tracks don become one too many when he listened to a recent diss done against Saida Boj.