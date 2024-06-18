Nsuta Kwaman Beposo MP presents over 100 start-up machines to constituents

ModernGhana logo
By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
The Member of Parliament for Nsuta Kwaman Beposo in the Ashanti Region, Hon. Adelaide Yaa Agyeiwaa Ntim, has presented start-up equipment to over 100 seamstresses and barbers in her constituency.

On Tuesday, June 18, 2024, the Deputy Health Minister distributed 50 sewing machines, 25 shaving machines, sterilizers, and hair dryers, valued at thousands of Ghana cedis.

Support for Young Entrepreneurs
"The gesture aims to provide an alternative livelihood for young men and women in the constituency,” Hon. Ntim stated during the presentation. She emphasized that this support is also intended to reduce the initial costs for startups, helping those who struggle to establish themselves after completing skills training.

Assistance to TVET Schools
Several Senior High Schools (SHS) in the constituency offering Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programs also benefited from the initiative. The schools received sewing machines to enhance practical training for students studying textiles.

Hon. Adelaide Ntim Yaa Agyeiwaa pledged her ongoing support to her constituents, encouraging the beneficiaries to make good use of the machines and maintain them properly.

Investing in TVET to Reduce Unemployment

She highlighted the government's commitment to investing in TVET as a strategy to reduce the country's unemployment rate. "Investing in TVET will equip the youth with hands-on skills, enabling them to become self-employed," she emphasized.

Appreciation from Beneficiaries
The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the MP, noting that the machines came at a crucial time as they had been struggling to acquire them. They promised to use the equipment effectively and take good care of it.

