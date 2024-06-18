'Hands off our hotels' demo: Ablakwa petitions gov't to halt SSNIT hotels sale to Bryan Acheampong

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has submitted a formal petition to the government, demanding an immediate halt to the sale of four hotels owned by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to Rock City Hotel, a company owned by the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Bryan Acheampong.

In his petition, Mr Ablakwa called upon President Akufo-Addo to cease the sale process, emphasizing that the divestiture of state properties has historically not served Ghana’s best interests and should not proceed without the collective consent of the citizenry.

“We hereby make the following demands: We call on President Akufo-Addo to immediately stop the sale of our SSNIT hotels. We take the view that state assets should not be sold, especially profitable ones. Historically, since 1966, the sale of state assets has not been in the supreme interest of Ghana, and we, therefore, cannot continue on this destructive trajectory,” Ablakwa stated.

He further argued that the government should not sell state properties without the consent of all Ghanaians, labeling the practice as wrong, immoral, and unethical, especially when ministers and government officials are involved in purchasing these assets.

“Particularly, when he assured this country that his appointees who want to make money through such transactions should rather stay in the private sector,” he added.

An official from the presidency received the petition on behalf of the government.

Hundreds of Ghanaians joined the MP to demonstrate today accompanied by heavy police presence.

-Classfmonline