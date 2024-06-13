ModernGhana logo
Split votes: Mahama outperforms PCs among floating voters, Bawumia lags behind

By Kwabena Danso-Dapaah II Contributor
A recent opinion poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics has revealed intriguing insights into the "skirt and blouse" voting phenomenon in Ghana ahead of the December 7 general elections.

The analysis compared the share of votes for leading presidential candidates John Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to that of their parliamentary candidates, based on party affiliations.

The poll shows that John Mahama is performing equally well as his parliamentary candidates nationally, with 8% of NPP voters and 97% of NDC voters intending to vote for him and his PCs, respectively.

Among floating voters, Mahama slightly outperforms his PCs, with 64% intending to vote for him compared to 63% for his PCs.

In contrast, Dr. Bawumia lags behind his PCs among NPP voters, with 84% intending to vote for him compared to 90% for his PCs.

Among floating voters, Bawumia trails his PCs, with 19% intending to vote for him compared to 24% for his PCs.

The analysis suggests that Mahama's campaign is more unified, with his supporters also backing his PCs, while Bawumia's campaign faces a slight disconnect between his voters and those supporting his PCs.

Global InfoAnalytics assures it will continue to track the "skirt and blouse" voting trend until the December 7 elections, providing valuable insights into the dynamics of Ghana's political landscape.

