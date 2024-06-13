'If not for Mahama's Kejetia Market the sun would've scorched your head for campaigning there without shame' — NDC Communicator

LISTEN

In a recent interview, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Team, Emmanuel Anyimah praised the foresight and wisdom of the party's flagbearer, John Mahama, attributing numerous infrastructure developments to his leadership.

These developments, the member argued, are now benefiting political opponents, particularly Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The team member highlighted the transformation of the Kejetia Market as a typical example of Mahama's impactful initiatives. "If John Mahama had not remodelled the Kejetia Market, Dr. Bawumia wouldn't have a shed to stand under to campaign," he stated, emphasizing that Mahama's vision to enhance public infrastructure has created benefits that extend beyond the tenure of his administration.

Elaborating on this, the spokesperson stated, "Because of Mahama's foresight and vision, he introduced fibre-optic cables and built the data centre. If Mahama hadn't done all this and also developed the Kumasi Kejetia Market, the sun would have scorched him when Dr. Bawumia went to campaign at the market. Dr. Bawumia needed shelter and went to the Kejetia Market without shame. If not for John Mahama, what would he have done?"

Reflecting on past events, he recalled an incident in 2016 when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo fell on stage while campaigning in Kumasi. "Do you know why that happened?” he quizzed, “It's because there was no shelter for him. If the Kejetia Market was fixed at the time, he wouldn't have fallen."

Praising Mahama's contributions and its benefit to Dr Bawumia, the spokesperson mentioned the expansion of the Kumasi Airport.

"When Dr. Bawumia was travelling to Kumasi, he arrived at the airport at night. If John Mahama didn't have the foresight to expand the airport and runway and plan for aeroplanes to land at night, Dr. Bawumia wouldn't have been able to campaign that night."

The NDC representative concluded by asserting the respect Mahama commands in the Asante Region in saying "If John Mahama goes before Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will tell him, 'John Mahama, you've done good by the people of the Asante Region, and it's beyond their comprehension.'"