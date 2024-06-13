Otumfuo Osei Tutu II now buys nkosua ne meko at Ghc4 instead of 50pesewas - NDC Comms member

A member of the Communications Team for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Anyimah has voiced strong criticisms regarding the escalating cost of living in Ghana under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

According to Anyimah, the rising costs of basic commodities are evident in the daily expenses of notable figures such as Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

To illustrate his point he said Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the revered Asantehene, now spends GHS 4 on nkosua ne meko (egg and pepper), a significant increase from the 50 pesewas he used to pay during the tenure of former President John Dramani Mahama.

"Otumfuo Osei Tutu II used to buy nkosua ne meko (egg and pepper) for 50 pesewas under the administration of John Mahama. Today, the same item costs GHS 4," he stated. "I don't think Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is pleased with this."

He also pointed out the increased cost of drinking water as another example of the economic strain under the NPP government.

According to Anyimah, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II now purchases a bottle of water for GHS 4, compared to the 50 pesewas price tag during Mahama's administration.

"That is the reality," Anyimah asserted. "Otumfuo Osei Tutu II drinks water too. During Mahama's tenure, he bought bottled water for 50 pesewas. Today, he purchases that same bottled water for GHS 4. Otumfuo Osei Tutu II feels the effects of all these changes.

Adding that it is due to this rise in the standard of living that led Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to advise Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to honestly acknowledge his potential shortfalls and address them openly as he begins his political engagements ahead of the December 7 polls.

“That's why when Dr. Bawumia visited him, he advised him to acknowledge his shortfalls and offer pragmatic solutions."

This happened when the flag bearer ended his first part of this campaign in the Ashanti region and paid a courtesy call to the Asantehene.

