PNC National Chairpersons defect to Alan's Movement for Change

  Wed, 12 Jun 2024
In a significant political development, the immediate past National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Alhaji Bela Maikankan, and the Second National Vice Chairman, Mr. Henry Haruna Asante, have defected to join Alan Kyerematen’s Movement For Change (M4C) and the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC).

This move comes ahead of the general elections scheduled for December 7th this year.

Both Maikankan and Asante are known as dynamic grassroots politicians with extensive experience in Ghana’s political landscape.

Their defection is anticipated to significantly bolster Mr Kyerematen’s independent presidential campaign.

Henry Haruna Asante, celebrated for his exceptional communication skills, previously served as the Vice Chairman of the Alliance for Accountable Governance (AFAG), a group known for its fight against corruption and poor governance from 2009 to 2024.

Alhaji Bela Maikankan, a candidate for a parliamentary seat in Greater Accra in 2012 and former Regional Chairman of the PNC in Greater Accra, was elected National Chairman in 2022. Maikankan’s reputation as a prominent figure in the Zongo communities is expected to enhance Mr Kyerematen’s appeal in these areas across southern Ghana.

This endorsement adds to a growing list of notable supporters for Mr Kyerematen’s campaign, including Dr. Kofi Kludjeson, former President of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI); Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster of the National Interest Movement; Dr. Susan Adu Amankwah, former Vice Chair of the Convention People’s Party (CPP); Bishop Dr. Nii Noi Asante of the Ghana First Coalition; and businessman-politician Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike from Kumasi. Mr Kyerematen’s campaign, centered on unity, transformation, and a brighter future for all Ghanaians, is increasingly seen as a formidable challenge to the long-standing duopoly of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

For the past thirty years, the National Democratic Congress-New Patriotic Party duopoly has dominated Ghana’s political arena with limited developmental progress.

Currently, Ghana is under an IMF programme and is grappling with issues such as erratic power supply and currency instability amidst severe economic hardships.

As part of their regional campaign tour, Alhaji Maikankan and Mr Asante are actively participating in outreach activities in the northern region with the M4C campaign team led by Alan Kyerematen.

On Tuesday, the team engaged with artisans and mechanics at the Lamashegu Industrial Area, paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Tamale at the Dakpema Palace, and met with senior pastors and clergy.

They also interacted with traders and shoppers at the Tamale Central Market and Aboabo Market.

The day concluded with a well-attended mini-rally in the heart of Tamale, where enthusiastic youth groups joined a procession with Mr Kyerematen and his entourage from the market to Aboabo Lorry Park Station.

This regional campaign is part of Mr Kyerematen’s broader strategy to galvanize support and present a credible alternative to the dominant political parties in Ghana

-Classfmonline

