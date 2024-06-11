ModernGhana logo
Vote for transformation of Ho Central – An Independent Candidate tell constituents

By Evans Attah Akangla || Contributor
TUE, 11 JUN 2024

Hon. Mawulorm Kwame Klutse, an independent parliamentary candidate for Ho Central Constituency in the Volta Region, is urging the constituents to vote for transformative change by electing him as their Member of Parliament in the December 7 general election.

Hon. Klutse, who believes in his leadership abilities, stated that Ho Central can only achieve significant development if the constituents vote for him as an independent candidate. "I am telling you that a vote for Mawulorm Kwame Klutse in this year’s general election as a Member of Parliament for Ho Central is one that will forever transform this constituency. There are many people in town, but this is the first time someone is standing to lead the youth as an independent candidate in a stronghold of another party. Some may think I'm not normal or losing my senses," he asserted.

Klutse, an experienced Business Management Professional with international experience in business development, sales strategy, conflict management, and public relations, hails from Ho Hliha, a community within the capital. He emphasized his courage to represent the youth. "About 73% of registered voters in Ho Central are between the ages of 19 to 35. This is a heavily youthful constituency, but fear has been instilled in the youth. The few in positions enjoy their roles, but if any of you were in my shoes, you couldn't stand it. Conversely, I might not withstand your challenges either," he said.

Addressing members of New Generation Assemblies of Christ on June 1, 2024, during a fundraising ceremony for a new church auditorium in Ho, Klutse revealed that his campaign had not yet started and promised to return for a proper campaign. "Today is not a campaign day; we are here to raise funds. I will return with the pastor's permission to speak to the church about my plans and answer your questions," he explained.

Klutse mentioned that his candidacy has already received significant endorsements, bolstering his confidence in winning the election and bringing holistic development to Ho Central. "When we started, people said we wouldn't get 200 followers. Today, we have thousands supporting us," he noted.

To support the church project, Klutse donated GHC1,000, assuring continuous support.

Hon. Mawulorm Klutse, the CEO of Lunace Group and former Project Manager and Coordinator for IPMC’s National Electronic Payment System for the Central Bank of Liberia, will compete against NDC’s Hon. Edem Richmond Kofi Kpotosu, former HR Director at Ghana Education Service Volta Region, and NPP’s Hon. Divine Richard Bosson, Municipal Chief Executive for Ho, both first-time candidates.

