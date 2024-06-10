Berekumhene's suspension: Obiri Boahen, Dormaahene lock horns again

In a dramatic turn of events, Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, has retracted his earlier decision to suspend the Berekum Traditional Council from the Bono Regional House of Chiefs.

This follows a legal challenge by Nana Obiri Boahen, who sued the Regional House of Chiefs contesting the suspension's legitimacy.

An affidavit in opposition filed by the Registrar of the Regional House of Chiefs clarified that the decision to suspend was made by seven paramount chiefs, not the entire House.

The President, House, and Registrar concede that the action was not a decision of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs as a body.

The retraction could mean that the suspension is lifted, and the Berekum Traditional Council is reinstated as a member of the Regional House of Chiefs though the case is still pending.

The affidavit in opposition appears to settle the matter that "Berekum paramount stool is still a member of the bono regional House of chiefs as stated by L I 2409 of 2020

Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen welcomed the decision, stating, "Justice has been served. This outcome demonstrates the importance of fair procedure and respect for traditional authority."

The outcome marks a significant victory for Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen and the Berekum Traditional Council, ensuring continued participation in the regional House of Chiefs.