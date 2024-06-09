Most notorious leaders in the history of Africa

Folks, I am in a Suhum bound trotro, and I am honestly irked by the deceitful behaviours of the driver and his mate. The mini bus was almost full when I boarded it. Unknowingly, most of the passengers were "fake". They have been hired to occupy space to make it look like the bus is full and about to move. But to my disappointment, the "rented" passengers started getting down one after the other, and the bus is nearly empty.

Time is slowing to an agonising crawl, and I want to take the opportunity to write my article for the day.

Africa is a continent rich in history, culture and diversity. Throughout the ages, there have been many notorious people who have played significant role in shaping the continent's past. From powerful kings and conquerors to controversial leaders, appalling fibsters and notorious criminals, these people have left lasting impacts on Africa's history, often marked by violence, corruption and human suffering.

Possibly, one of the most well-known and infamous figures in African history was Shaka Zulu who was renowned for using cruel military strategies, and was the creator of the Zulu Empire.

Early in the 19th century, Shaka gained prominence and swiftly established himself as one of the continent's most dreaded commanders.

By introducing new strategies and armaments, he completely changed the way the Zulu people waged battle, and there was much violence and cruelty during his reign.

Idi Amin led Uganda as president from 1971 until 1979, and many people view him as one of the most brutal tyrants in African history.

Under Amin's leadership, crimes against human rights like rape, murder and torture were frequent occurrences. It was alleged that he slaughtered an estimated 300,000 people during his reign, and even though he was finally overthrown, Uganda is still plagued by the injustice and murder he left behind.

From 1965 to 1997, Mobutu Sese Seko ruled the Democratic Republic of Congo with an iron grip, having risen to power through a military coup and instituting corruption, repression and violation of human rights. His personal wealth was estimated to be worth billions of dollars, despite the fact that majority of his people lived in extreme poverty. Mobutu was eventually overthrown in a rebellion spearheaded by Laurent Kabila

Joseph Kony was the leader of the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA), a rebel group that operated in Uganda and other parts of Central Africa. The LRA was known for its brutal tactics, including the use of child soldiers, rape and mutilation. Kony has been indicted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity, but despite a global manhunt for him, he has not been captured yet.

Who is whispering that the list is incomplete without the names of certain people? Please I am sitting my somewhere and do not want any trouble. Oops, the bus is now almost full. Let me help the driver and his mate by calling out more passengers: Suhum, Nsawam; Suhum, Nsawam; Suhum, Nsawam; ready going, two more passengers.

Whatever the case may be, there is still hope for Ghana and Africa in terms of compassionate leadership. The visionary and nation builder, H.E. John Dramani Mahama is poised to rescue us. Let us remember him on December 7.

Anthony Obeng Afrane