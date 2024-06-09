Police forward Naa Koryoo docket to Attorney-General for advice

The Ghana Police Service has announced that the case docket of Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East, will be sent to the Office of the Attorney-General for review and guidance.

According to a police statement, Naa Koryoo was cautioned for "transfer of firearms without authority" and granted bail alongside three others.

Naa Koryoo was detained at the Cantonments Police Station on Friday, June 7, prompting protests from NDC supporters demanding her release.

The police detailed that Naa Koryoo's arrest stemmed from allegations of possessing a gun and involvement in the stabbing of the son of Awutu Senya East MP Mavis Hawa Koomson on Sunday, June 2, 2024. Usman Haruna was also arrested in connection with the stabbing and has been remanded into custody, scheduled to reappear in court on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

Following her release on June 8, NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia warned at a press conference that similar arrests would not be tolerated in future.

Below is the full police statement:

The Ghana Police Service has cautioned and subsequently granted bail to three persons who were arrested when a Pump Action gun with four rounds of ammunition was found in their vehicle at the offices of the Electoral Commission at Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East constituency of the Central region.

Suspect, Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor has been cautioned on the offence of transfer of firearms without authority whilst suspects Abdulai Aziz and Mustapha Mohammed have been cautioned on the offence of possession of firearms without authority.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, 6th June 2024, the court remanded into Police custody, to reappear on 19th June, 2024, suspect Usman Haruna for stabbing one person during the disturbances at the office of the Electoral Commission at Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East constituency.

Police investigations are ongoing, while the case docket is being forwarded to the Office of the Attorney-General for study and advice.