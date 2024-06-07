Bawumia and Mahama won't be happy when old tapes of promises are played to them — Nana Akomea

The Managing Director of the State Transport Company (STC), Nana Akomea, has said both New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Mahama would not be happy if their old tapes of promises are played back to them.

Speaking on Accra-based 3FM's Sunrise show on Thursday, June 6, 2024, Nana Akomea implied that reviving promises made in the past wouldn't be pleasant for them.

"Bawumia is not happy. If we play John Mahama’s tapes in 2012 and 2013 and so on he will not be happy so Bawumia is not happy,” he said.

The STC MD noted however that despite the disappointment, Bawumia should be given the chance to govern as he has never served as president before, unlike Mahama.

"But the difference is that John Mahama was in charge, it was his government, he had the mandate of the country as President. The Executive authority in this country is vested in the President. Bawumia has never been President,” argued the former Okaikwei South MP.

The December 7 poll, which is set to be the ninth since Ghana’s Fourth Republic, is tipped to be one of the most highly contested in the country's history.

Separate polls and experts have tipped both candidates from the two leading political parties as likely winners.