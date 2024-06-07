Professor Smart Sarpong's allegiance to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Dr. Bawumia is beyond any shadow of a doubt. His steadfast support for the ruling government has been clear for years, and this affiliation deeply taints the credibility of his surveys and polls. Far from being an impartial analyst, Sarpong is an overt NPP sympathizer, with his work serving as a mouthpiece for the party's propaganda.

It is well-documented that Professor Sarpong's so-called "research" consistently aligns with the interests and narratives of the NPP and Dr. Bawumia. His findings invariably paint the party in a favorable light, conveniently corroborating their political strategies and public statements. This is not the mark of an independent scholar but of a partisan loyalist whose primary objective is to bolster the image of the NPP and Dr. Bawumia.

The professor’s methodological approaches are designed to produce outcomes that favor the ruling party. His sampling methods, question framing, and data interpretation are all skewed to ensure that the NPP and Dr. Bawumia appear to be in a dominant position. Such blatant manipulation of research undermines the fundamental principles of academic integrity and objectivity.

These connections raise serious concerns about his ability to conduct unbiased research. When one's social and professional circles are so deeply intertwined with a political entity, it is impossible to maintain the impartiality that is essential for credible academic work.

In the landscape of Ghanaian politics, it is crucial to recognize the motivations and biases of those who present themselves as authorities. Professor Smart Sarpong's work should be viewed through the lens of his unwavering support for the NPP. His surveys and polls are not independent assessments but strategic tools designed to manipulate public perception in favor of the ruling party.







EXAMPLES AND EVIDENCE TO THE CLAIM

2024 Elections: Nothing Will Make Ashanti Region Vote For 'Afrafranto' Party - Prof. Smart Sarpong Jabs Alan, 12-Apr-2024. Source:

https://www.peacefmonline.com/pages/politics/politics/202404/501780.php

2024 Election: NPP will clinch victory on Bawumia’s ticket, says Sarpong. Source:

https://www.asaaseradio.com/2024-election-npp-will-clinch-victory-on-bawumias-ticket-sayssarpong/?amp=1

Experts Score Veep High on Vision, February 12, 2024, source:

https://dailyguidenetwork.com/experts-score-veep-high-on-vision/

Bawumia is the 'most active' vice president under this 4th Republic - Prof. Smart Sarpong

17th 06, 2023. Source: https://www.thevoicelessonline.com/article/238

Bawumia has 92% chance of winning NPP Presidential primary – Statistician Prof. Smart Sarpong 1st September, 2023. source: https://www.myjoyonline.com/bawumia-has-92-chance-ofwinning-npp-presidential-primary-statistician/ Bawumia Is Doing a Lot of Things Right - Prof. Smart Sarpong 13-Dec-2023. source https://www.peacefmonline.com/pages/politics/politics/202312/496879.php Bawku conflict: Bawumia is doing a lot of things right – Prof Smart, Sun, 17 Dec 2023. Source: https://mobile.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/Bawku-conflict-Bawumia-isdoing-a-lot-of-things-right-Prof-Smart-1899875

For those seeking genuine, unbiased insights into Ghana’s political climate, it is essential to look beyond the skewed narratives presented by individuals like Sarpong. His research is a stark reminder of the lengths to which the NPP and Dr. Bawumia will go to maintain its grip on power, employing loyalists masquerading as scholars to shape public opinion.

In conclusion, Professor Smart Sarpong is not just a sympathizer; he is an active crony of the NPP. His work is a testament to the deep-seated bias that undermines the integrity of political research in Ghana. It is imperative for the public and the academic community to approach his findings with skepticism, recognizing them for what they truly are: partisan propaganda masquerading as objective analysis.

