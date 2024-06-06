OPARE WRITES : Beyond the Emerging Singular Focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI)

It has been a while, if I'm not mistaken, my first article in 2024. I consider it a self-compelling social obligation to enlighten the discerning public using this space by spreading facts, not lies, to those who cherish truth above all else. With absolutely no malice, I am addressing a topic I have not previously written on but which has become necessary for me to share my views on."Embracing a Holistic Approach to Technology Advancement : Beyond the Emerging Singular Focus on Artificial Intelligence ( AI)"

In the fast-paced world of technological innovation, the year 2024 stands as a pivotal moment where the conversation has increasingly revolved around artificial intelligence (AI). While AI indeed represents a monumental leap forward, it's crucial to broaden our perspective and adopt a more holistic approach to all technologies and innovations that resonates with human experience.

Our journey through technological advancement is a testament to human ingenuity and curiosity. From the earliest tools crafted by ancient civilizations to the complex systems of today's digital age, our quest for progress has been marked by relentless exploration and discovery.

Before the era of computers, our ancestors devised ingenious solutions such as the abacus, the printing press, the telegraph, and the typewriter. These inventions laid the groundwork for the transformative technologies that followed. With the advent of computers came the internet, a ground-breaking innovation that revolutionized communication and information exchange on a global scale.

Today, we find ourselves amidst a technological renaissance, witnessing the emergence of groundbreaking innovations such as blockchain, quantum computing, 5G, autonomous computing and the Internet of Things (IoT). These technologies hold immense promise, offering solutions to complex problems and driving progress across various sectors.

AI, in particular, has captured the imagination with its ability to enhance decision-making processes, automate routine tasks, and transform industries like healthcare through predictive analytics. However, as we celebrate the potential of AI, it's essential to recognize that technology encompasses a diverse array of innovations, each with its own unique capabilities and societal benefits.

Accessibility, policy and governance, and the pervasive threat of cybercrime are among the pressing challenges facing the tech space today. While strides have been made by stake - holders in addressing these challenges, there remains a need for continuous vigilance and action.

A concerning trend in the tech discourse which I predicted in my interview with the Global Cyber Alliance earlier this year is the disproportionate focus on AI to the exclusion of other vital areas in technology. While discussions on AI policy, security, and governance are undoubtedly important, they should not overshadow broader technological concerns such as technology policy, internet governance, tech diplomacy and cybersecurity.

The recent establishment of the European AI Office by the European Union raises questions about the prioritization of AI over other emerging technologies. Wouldn't it have been more appropriate to establish a European Emerging Technology Office to focus on a broader range of emerging technologies, including AI? This development by a major geopolitical intergovernmental organization like the European Union is likely to set a precedent for others to follow, potentially leaving other technological innovation areas with less attention and focus. It is in this spirit that I am highlighting the need for a more holistic and balanced approach regarding investment, development, policies, awareness , education and attention towards both existing and emerging technologies rather than singling out AI. Let me be quick to add that advocating for a holistic balanced approach does not diminish the significance of AI but rather acknowledges the importance of all technologies in our present and future digital age.

AI is but one facet of a broader technological landscape, and a holistic perspective is essential for fostering innovation and addressing societal challenges. By embracing a diverse array of technologies and ensuring equitable access to same, we can harness the full potential of technological advancement to create a better, more sustainable future for all.

In conclusion, as we navigate the ever-evolving technological landscape, let us remember that our progress is not defined by the advancement of any single technology but by our collective embrace of innovation in all its forms. Only through a holistic and balanced approach can we unlock the true potential of technology and build a brighter tomorrow driven by technology for generations to come.