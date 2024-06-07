Think Thank For Health Related SDGs formally inaugurated

The ambitious goal of achieving various Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, with a particular focus on health, was launched in Accra on Monday, June 3.

This marks a significant milestone as the newly established think tank, HHSDG, aims to enhance our mood, reduce stress, and improve overall well-being.

The purpose of the new think tank is to support a health-related national project that considers freedoms, expands liberties and fundamental rights, and promotes opportunities and prosperity for all. The authority for achieving these goals is derived from the will of the people.

During the formal unveiling of the HHSDG think tank, Frederick Ato Armah, the Chairperson of the occasion, highlighted that the think tank comprises academia, civil society, industry, government, policymakers, and communities. He emphasized the need for a collaborative cross-sectoral approach to address the imperative of achieving the HHSDGs. By working together, we can tackle complex health challenges and achieve the SDGs, creating a healthier and more sustainable future for all. Think tanks are intended to generate knowledge and bridge the gap between science and policy.

In a speech delivered on behalf of the Minister for Health, Dr. Oko Boye, the Chief Director emphasized that health-related issues are a serious concern for the government. He expressed gratitude to the organizers for facilitating this meeting to discuss and agree on collaborative approaches to accelerate progress toward the SDGs in Ghana.

The government has developed and implemented several interventions to facilitate the SDGs in Ghana. At the policy level, this includes the National Health Policy 2020, the UHC Roadmap (2020-2030), the Health Sector Medium-Term Development Plan (2020-2030), the Essential Health Service Package, and the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) with digital interventions to improve enrollment and equity. Other measures include enhancing primary health care, community engagement through health programs, citizen involvement in health care decision-making, and improving partnerships with international organizations, NGOs, and the private sector. Additionally, efforts are being made to enhance the health information system for timely decision-making.

Mr. Manuel Dewez, reading a speech on behalf of Mr. Charles Paul Iheanacho Abani, the UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana, congratulated the organizers of the stakeholder engagement and the establishment of the think tank. He noted the crucial role think tanks play in modern society by providing critical inputs and driving processes to support development. Think tanks bring key issues to the forefront, helping to reshape public policy, drive innovation, and promote evidence-based decision-making, contributing to a more informed and inclusive development process.