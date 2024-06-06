Bryan Acheampong focused on ill-fated efforts to purchase SSNIT hotels instead of skyrocketing food prices – Ablakwa

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has criticised Food and Agric Minister Bryan Acheampong, accusing him of neglecting the high cost of food prices in the country.

Due to the depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi, food prices on the market have become expensive with some items increasing by over 250% in the past month.

In a post on Facebook, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa called out Bryan Acheampong, insisting that he is focusing on purchasing SSNIT Hotels instead of addressing the skyrocketing food prices in the country.

“It is a national tragedy that instead of Ghana’s Food & Agriculture Minister, Bryan Acheampong concentrating on urgent policy interventions to resolve skyrocketing food prices, his focus is rather on an ill-fated effort to purchase our SSNIT hotels, as he refuses to back out of the stinking transaction which has outraged many Ghanaians, and been equally condemned by organised labour,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said in his post.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in May published documents to bring to light how Rock City Hotel Limited, owned by Bryan Acheampong is in the process of purchasing 60% shares in four SSNIT hotels.

According to the North Tongu MP, the sale of the hotels is all about capturing profitable and iconic national brands, adding that it’s never been about the interest of Ghanaian workers and pensioners.

“We shall stop this unpatriotic, senseless and deleterious sale,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa stressed.