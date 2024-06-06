France detains Ukrainian-Russian man over suspected explosives plot

France's intelligence agency has detained a 26-year-old Russian-Ukrainian man on suspicion of planning a violent act after he injured himself in an explosion.

According to the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office, the man was treated by a fire brigade on Monday evening "when he suffered serious burns following an explosion".

"Products and materials intended to manufacture explosive devices" have been found at his hotel room.

According to two sources close to the case, the man stayed at a hotel in the town of Roissy-en-France, home to Paris Charles de Gaulle airport.

"One of these devices had exploded," the prosecutors said, with the suspect suffering head injuries.

The prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into suspected plans to commit a violent act.

In an indication of the seriousness of the case, the man is being held by France's DGSI intelligence agency rather than the regular police.

The case has also been immediately placed in the hands of the specialist anti-terror prosecutors rather than criminal prosecutors.

French security on 'highest level'

France has raised its security alert to the highest level in the run-up to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris from 26 July to 11 August.

This week France is hosting high-profile commemorations of the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy. US President Joe Biden, Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and other leaders are expected to attend the main event on Thursday.

Paris has indicated that President Emmanuel Macron is also seeking to ramp up support for Ukraine – including military backing – moves that have angered Moscow.