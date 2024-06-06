ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Election 2024: CITEG president backs Bawumia

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
Politics CITEG President, Mr. Alex Kwaku Tetteh
THU, 06 JUN 2024 LISTEN
CITEG President, Mr. Alex Kwaku Tetteh

The president of Citizen Eye Ghana (CITEG), Mr. Alex Kwaku Tetteh has called on NPP supporters and Ghanaians to rally behind Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia for the 2024 elections.

He said Dr. Bawumia's policies are well-positioned to further develop the country if elected president.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, Mr. Tetteh praised Dr. Bawumia's leadership qualities, including his knowledge, background, experience, meekness, humble posture, decency, tolerance, unconditional unity, and non-negotiable desire to see Ghana prosper.

He highlighted Dr. Bawumia's role in digitalization as clear evidence of his capability to lead.

"When we look at how Dr. Bawumia is changing the country through digitalization, we are convinced that he is the right candidate to lead this country. We rallied behind Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong in his bid to lead the NPP as a flagbearer for the 2024 general elections. But as a CSO whose ideologies are in tune with the New Patriotic Party, it is our firm belief that we put the internal party contest behind us and focus on our main objective of breaking the eight by winning the December presidential and preliminary elections," Mr. Tetteh stated.

Mr. Tetteh also criticized the NDC-led flagbearer, Mr. John Mahama, for lacking bold ideas, noting that the concept of a 24-hour economy is already being practiced by many companies in Ghana. He asserted that Dr. Bawumia's growing popularity and dedication to communicating his vision to Ghanaians demonstrate his commitment to the nation's best interests.

Citizen Eye Ghana, which previously supported and campaigned for Hon. Ken Agyapong, has now declared its unwavering support for Dr. Bawumia. Mr. Tetteh pledged that the organization will campaign tirelessly for Dr. Bawumia for victory in the December 7 elections.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Western North is yet to be fully engaged by political parties — Survey Election 2024: Western North is yet to be fully engaged by political parties — S...

2 hours ago

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama File Photo Cedi depreciation: This ‘yenkyendi’ gov’t is obviously clueless, incompetent – M...

2 hours ago

Wednesday blackout due to fire outbreak at Circle; we are working to restore power to all areas – ECG Wednesday blackout due to fire outbreak at Circle; we are working to restore pow...

2 hours ago

NPP, NDC remain most popular political parties in Ghana as at April 30, others unpopular even if combined — Survey NPP, NDC remain most popular political parties in Ghana as at April 30, others u...

2 hours ago

US House Republicans refer Biden's brother and son for criminal prosecution over false testimony US House Republicans refer Biden's brother and son for criminal prosecution over...

10 hours ago

My kids need their father — Funny Face to ex-wife My kids need their father — Funny Face to ex-wife

10 hours ago

I acquired gun to protect myself against Hawa Koomson – Awutu Senya East NDC PC I acquired gun to protect myself against Hawa Koomson – Awutu Senya East NDC PC

14 hours ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama Election 2024: NDC more popular than its flagbearer Mahama — Survey

16 hours ago

Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin 'Mahama and NDC have nothing to turn the corner of the economy, dazzling in the ...

17 hours ago

Charles Kusi Appiah Kubi, Head of the Business and Economic Bureau at GUTA Businesses have lost over 56% of working capital in six months due to economic w...

Just in....
body-container-line