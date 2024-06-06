Election 2024: CITEG president backs Bawumia

The president of Citizen Eye Ghana (CITEG), Mr. Alex Kwaku Tetteh has called on NPP supporters and Ghanaians to rally behind Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia for the 2024 elections.

He said Dr. Bawumia's policies are well-positioned to further develop the country if elected president.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, Mr. Tetteh praised Dr. Bawumia's leadership qualities, including his knowledge, background, experience, meekness, humble posture, decency, tolerance, unconditional unity, and non-negotiable desire to see Ghana prosper.

He highlighted Dr. Bawumia's role in digitalization as clear evidence of his capability to lead.

"When we look at how Dr. Bawumia is changing the country through digitalization, we are convinced that he is the right candidate to lead this country. We rallied behind Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong in his bid to lead the NPP as a flagbearer for the 2024 general elections. But as a CSO whose ideologies are in tune with the New Patriotic Party, it is our firm belief that we put the internal party contest behind us and focus on our main objective of breaking the eight by winning the December presidential and preliminary elections," Mr. Tetteh stated.

Mr. Tetteh also criticized the NDC-led flagbearer, Mr. John Mahama, for lacking bold ideas, noting that the concept of a 24-hour economy is already being practiced by many companies in Ghana. He asserted that Dr. Bawumia's growing popularity and dedication to communicating his vision to Ghanaians demonstrate his commitment to the nation's best interests.

Citizen Eye Ghana, which previously supported and campaigned for Hon. Ken Agyapong, has now declared its unwavering support for Dr. Bawumia. Mr. Tetteh pledged that the organization will campaign tirelessly for Dr. Bawumia for victory in the December 7 elections.