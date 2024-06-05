Dear Dr. M. Bawumia.

LISTEN

I write this open letter on behalf of the countless citizens of Ghana who have been adversely affected by the ongoing issue of locked-up investment funds. This issue, which has persisted for far too long, has had a significant impact on the livelihoods of many, and it is high time that it is addressed with the urgency it deserves. Countless number of people have lost their lives, and many are in distress. Government should not hide under the 50,000 thousand cedis they paid out many years ago and think all is done and dusted.

The locked-up funds, which were meant to serve as a lifeline for numerous purposes, have instead become a source of frustration and despair. These funds, earmarked by people for funding necessities, healthcare, education of their wards, and other critical purposes, remain inaccessible, thereby unleashing untold hardships on those affected. How could this current NPP government led by Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia turn a deaf ear to the plight of these Ghanaians who invested their hard-earned money? Almost 8 years in office and yet nothing is done by this government.

The release of these funds is not just a matter of economic necessity; it is a matter of social justice. Every day that these funds remain locked up is another day that the people are denied the necessities of life that they so desperately need. It is another day that the gap between the haves and the have-nots widens, and another day that many of these people linger in hopelessness, depressed and subjected to suicidal thoughts.

We appeal to you to expedite processes and to do everything within your power to release these funds as quick as possible. We urge you to consider the plight of those who are most affected by this issue and to act in their best interest.

In conclusion, we implore the government to take immediate action to release the locked-up funds. This is not just an economic issue; it is a moral one. Government has a responsibility in ensuring that the rest of these funds are released to its owners or beneficiaries. Every day that the funds remain locked up is a day that the government is shirking on its moral and contractual responsibility.

We expect you to speak to this issue in your campaign tours with assurances as to when the funds will be released to beneficiaries.

We look forward to your prompt action on this matter.

Yours sincerely,

[Ariel Laar]

