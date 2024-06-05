ModernGhana logo
Fire destroys wooden structures at Circle ECOMOG

  Wed, 05 Jun 2024
Wooden structures at Circle ECOMOG in the Greater Accra region have been completely razed by a devastating fire.

The blaze broke out around 4 PM, causing widespread destruction and leaving many residents scrambling for safety and salvageable belongings.

A resident, identified as Super Scary, recounted the chaotic scene as the flames quickly engulfed the area. “It all happened so fast. One moment everything was normal, and the next, there was fire everywhere,” he said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but its rapid spread suggests that the tightly packed wooden structures and possibly flammable materials stored within may have contributed to the intensity of the blaze.

Local authorities have commenced an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

The Circle ECOMOG community is now grappling with the aftermath, as residents sift through the charred remains of their homes, hoping to salvage what little they can.

-Citinewsroom

