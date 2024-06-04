President Nana Addo: Fulfill Your Promises Before You Go

In a surprising turn of events, big manholes have emerged in Afife to Aborlove Nolopi to Anyako Kpota bearing the names of President Nana Addo and Vice President Dr. Bawumiah. These potholes have been named after the President and his Vice due to how these towns and communities have been living with these predicaments for a very long time and the Nana Addo Bawumiah Government for not living up to their promises to the people in these areas or towns mentioned above.

In the heart of Afife, Aborlove Nolopi, a remarkable phenomenon has occurred, and the community is calling out for attention. These big manholes, situated along the stretch from Afife to Aborlove Nolopi, have been created as a result of the deplorable state of the road during rainy seasons, causing difficulties in transportation, economic constraints, and health concerns for the community-( It is a sad thing that these manholes have caused more harm to people using these roads which resulted in pregnancy losses, motorcycles burnt marks or wounds on people and high fare charges especially during raining seasons making it expensive for people to transport goods from various farming communities and fried fish etc to the markets)

For now and tomorrow and forever, the road remains our problem, and the cost of applying it during raining seasons is far worse than ever. The constant flooding and erosion have made the road almost impassable, causing hardship for the people of Afife through Aborlove Nolopi especially to Anyako Kpota and other surrounding towns. The once-thriving Gold Coast Road, the only remaining link to the past, is now a shadow of its former self.

The neglected roads have resulted in huge craters and potholes, making travel and transportation challenging. Motorcycles and vehicles are frequently damaged, and the cost of repairs is staggering, enough to bring tears to your eyes. Passengers are also affected, as they are forced to endure the discomfort and danger of traveling on this dilapidated road.

Attached are pictures that reflect the true state of the roads, a testament to the community's struggles. We urge President Nana Addo to take action and fulfill his promises before his tenure ends or he will be remembered for not putting these roads in good shape before leaving office.

The community's plight is exacerbated by the unfulfilled promises of development projects by the President and his Vice during their campaign visit to the area in the presence of Regional and Constituency executives of New Patriotic Party, in addition to that, Mr. Pius Hadzide, a son of the soil, has been criticized for his perceived abandonment of the area, contesting in Asuogyaman instead.

I recall a personal experience where I had to transport a patient to Akatsi Hospital in my car because motorbikes couldn’t navigate the treacherous road. It’s disheartening to see a community that has been promised development by the President himself, yet remains neglected. I implore the President to fulfill his promises and restore the road to its former glory

I write as a concern Assembly Member from the area to only remind the government to fulfill it’s promises by graveling the road better, putting a smile on the faces of the people around towns and communities. The people of Afife, Aborlove Nolopi, and surrounding areas deserve better. They deserve development, progress, and leaders who honor their commitments.

In conclusion, the emergence of the big manholes is a reminder of the community's struggles and the government's unfulfilled promises.

