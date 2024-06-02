ModernGhana logo
You are a hypocrite; apologise to Bawumia for your unfair derogatory religious comment – NPP Germany tells Sam George

You are a hypocrite; apologise to Bawumia for your unfair derogatory religious comment – NPP Germany tells Sam George
SUN, 02 JUN 2024

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) branch in Germany has slammed Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament (MP) Samuel Nartey George, describing him as a hypocrite following his visit to National Chief Iman, Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

According to the group, it is laughable that the NDC MP has visited Ghana's Muslim Leader, an act that starkly contrasts his previous derogatory remarks aimed at the NPP Flagbearer.

Sam George in several interviews last year criticised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for visiting many churches and described him as a religious prostitute.

In the NPP Germany press release, it said “In the light of this, Mr. George’s recent visit to the Chief Imam raises serious questions about his sincerity and consistency regarding religious tolerance and interfaith engagement.

“It appears that Mr. George is willing to partake in the very actions he condemned when performed by others, thus revealing a disturbing double standard in his approach to religious matters.

“To NPP GERMANY, this behavior is not just hypocritical but also undermines the principles of respect and unity, that are fundamental to our nation's diverse religious landscape particularly at a time when elections are about to be held.”

The group in its statement urged Sam George to reflect on his actions and the impact of his words.

The NPP Germany wants Sam George to issue a public apology to Vice President Bawumia and the religious communities he has offended.

Below is a copy of the NPP Germany release.
NPP GERMANY
PRESS RELEASE
31---05---2024
APOLOGISE TO BAWUMIA FOR THE UNFAIR RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY---NPP GERMANY TO SAM GEORGE

NPP GERMANY finds it laughable that NDC MP Sam George has visited Ghana's Muslim Leader Chief Imam, an act that starkly contrasts his previous derogatory remarks aimed at NPP Flagbearer and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

We wish to address this daylight blatant hypocrisy displayed by Sam George in his actions and statements.

Sam George, who has been vocally critical of Vice President Bawumia, went so far as tagging him a "religious prostitute" for visiting various churches across the country.

This inflammatory and disrespectful comment aimed at the Vice President’s outreach efforts to different religious communities was not only uncalled for but also deeply offensive to many.

We call on Sam George to reflect on his actions and the impact of his words. We urge him to issue a public apology to Vice President Bawumia and the religious communities he has offended.

Sam George’s actions are clear components of the opposition's propaganda strategy.

It is essential for our leaders to promote harmony and mutual respect rather than sow discord through hypocritical and divisive rhetoric.

In the light of this, Mr. George’s recent visit to the Chief Imam raises serious questions about his sincerity and consistency regarding religious tolerance and interfaith engagement.

It appears that Mr. George is willing to partake in the very actions he condemned when performed by others, thus revealing a disturbing double standard in his approach to religious matters.

To NPP GERMANY, this behavior is not just hypocritical but also undermines the principles of respect and unity, that are fundamental to our nation's diverse religious landscape particularly at a time when elections are about to be held.

NPP remains steadfast in our commitment to a transparent and fair electoral process.

We firmly believe that the cornerstone of democracy lies in the free and honest exchange of ideas and information.

Any attempts to subvert this process through the spread of falsehoods, needless propaganda will be met with robust and decisive action.

We call upon all political parties, stakeholders, and citizens to engage in civil discourse based on facts and respect.

The health of our democracy depends on our collective ability to debate issues honestly and constructively, without resorting to deception and slander.

Ghanaians should continue to treat NDC and the whole John Mahama team as a walking contradiction and disposable trash bags.

We will continue to urge the good people of Ghana to vote NPP and break the 8 in order to retain the NPP so that the next NPP administration in the helm of governance will continue to give off its best.

We Say KUDOS to Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government!!!

Let The Truth Confound The Wise……

Long Live Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo!!
God Bless Our Homeland Ghana!!!
Long Live the Elephant Party!!!!
Kukruduuuu Eeeessshiii!!!!
Signed:
Nana Osei Boateng
NPP Germany Branch
Communications Director

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

