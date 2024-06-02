ModernGhana logo
Frema Opare is politically mature, Bawumia must settle on her as running mate —Owusu Sekyere

The Ahafo Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Owusu Sekyere, has called on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to consider Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare as his running mate for the 2024 elections.

As a grassroots leader, Sekyere emphasized that there is significant support among the party's base for a female candidate to join the 2024 ticket. “I’ve heard various names mentioned, including Adutwum and Hon. Mathew Opoku Prempeh. However, from the grassroots perspective, the masses are urging for a woman to be chosen, and I believe none fit the bill better than Akosua Frema Opare,” he told journalists.

Highlighting her qualifications, Sekyere noted that Madam Opare has held several high-profile positions, including Member of Parliament, Minister of State, and currently, Chief of Staff. “Her extensive experience within the NPP and her service under former President Kufuor as both a Minister and MP make her exceptionally knowledgeable and capable,” he stated.

Sekyere compared Madam Opare’s qualifications with those of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s female running mate Prof. Jane Naaana Opoku-Agyemang, asserting that Frema Opare’s political maturity and experience are far superior. “The NDC has chosen a female running mate, but there is a vast difference when you compare her to Akosua Frema Opare. The NDC candidate lacks the same political intellect and maturity,” he argued.

Sekyere also pointed to Frema Opare’s roots in the Ashanti Region, describing it as the heart of the NPP. “Madam Opare hails from Antoa and Wiamoase, making her a member of the Ashanti Kingdom. We strongly urge Dr. Bawumia and President Akufo-Addo to consider her candidacy, as it would be well-received by the council and the party base,” he emphasised.

