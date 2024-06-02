Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana endorses Frema Osei-Opare for running mate

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Savannah Regional Chairman, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana, known as Professor Kalamonia, has tipped Chief of Staff Madam Frema Opare for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate for the 2024 elections.

Alhaji Sulemana highlights Madam Opare's extensive governance experience, her solid track record, and her unwavering dedication to the party’s values. He asserts that her presence on the ticket will ensure NPP's victory and provide strong leadership for Ghana.

"Madam Frema Opare has served both the party and the nation with distinction. Her expertise in governance is unparalleled, making her the ideal running mate for Dr. Bawumia," Alhaji Sulemana stated.

His endorsement joins a chorus of support from other party members and regional executives, including Western North Regional Chairman Benjamin Armah and Ahafo Regional Chairman Kwabena Owusu Sekyere. They believe Madam Opare's candidacy would bring necessary balance and diversity to the party's leadership.

The party has not yet officially announced its running mate, but Alhaji Sulemana’s endorsement adds momentum to Madam Opare’s candidacy. If selected, she would be the first female running mate for the NPP, a move considered transformative for both the party and the nation.

Kwabena Owusu Sekyere emphasized Madam Opare’s significant accomplishments, noting her roles as a Member of Parliament, a Minister of State, and currently, Chief of Staff. "Her vast experience within the NPP and her service under former President Kufuor as both Minister and MP make her exceptionally qualified," he remarked.

Sekyere criticized the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s choice of a female running mate, arguing that Madam Opare’s political experience and maturity surpass that of her counterpart. "The NDC’s candidate may have a background in teaching, but politically, Frema is far more seasoned," he added.

Sekyere also appealed to Dr. Bawumia to select Madam Opare, emphasizing her roots in the Ashanti Region, which he described as the heart of the party. "As someone from Antoa and Wiamoase, she belongs to the Ashanti Kingdom. We urge Dr. Bawumia and President Akufo-Addo to consider her candidacy, as it would be well-received by the council," he concluded.