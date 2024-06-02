A/R: 2 injured, 1 die in accident at Ohene Nkwanta

LISTEN

A tragic accident near Ohene Nkwanta, close to Odumasi, in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality of the Ashanti Region, has resulted in the death of one person and injuries two others.

The incident occurred around 7:00 AM on Saturday, 1 June 2024.

The collision involved a Man Diesel tanker truck, registered as GT-5894-24, travelling from Accra to Kumasi, and a Toyota Camry, registered as AW-6414-14, travelling in the opposite direction.

Eyewitnesses say the accident happened as the Toyota Camry was overtaking a Marcopolo VIP bus, registered as No 33-21.

The deceased, along with the injured, were all males.

Two of the injured were passengers in the Toyota Camry, while the driver of the Man Diesel tanker truck sustained minor injuries.

The bodies have been deposited at the Konongo Government Hospital mortuary.

—classfmonline