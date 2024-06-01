LISTEN

AS EUGENE DIBIAGWU’S CLUELESSNESS GOES FULL CIRLCE IN OHAJI-EGBEMA/OGUTA/ORU WEST

By Kenneth Uwadi

I have this consistent interest in the welfare of my state. Few people may not appreciate what I do for the overall good of the state but for a man to find time to speak against anti- people, anti- poor policies in his state and be calling for things to be done right for several years now is laudable. I will never be tired of demanding that the government should chasten itself and give Imolites the foundation and the example to propel forward. I will continue to demand that the government should deal honestly with the people and be level with them. We must have accountability and transparency that we are not getting now.

A year after assuming office for second tenure, Imo state continues to wallow in underdevelopment and mass misery, no thanks to the ineptitude of the Uzodinma’s administration, and the rotten capitalist policies being implemented by his government in the State. Many of the governor’s policies have engendered worsening poverty and mass misery for the majority of the citizens. Hope Uzodinma’s government in the last one year has been an inept government with nothing to show, save for propaganda, grandstanding, underdevelopment and mass pauperization.

In Ohaji-Egbema/Oguta/Oru West federal constituency there is also nothing to show for the one year in office of the member representing the constituency at the National Assembly Hon Eugene Dibiagwu. Dibiagwu is still overwhelmed by the magic that brought him to the National Assembly and is having an extended party. He did not attract any project to his constituency in one year nor did he sponsor any bill or motions at the house. What he has done more is to order for the arrest of his critics. One of his critics Mr Ikedi Justice was locked up for 8 days and he is the second critic that Dibiagwu has put behind bars. By arresting people who use Facebook to express their opinions, Dibiagwu aims to intimidate his constituents so they would be afraid to expose the truth unfavorable to his poor performance in office. The ultimate goal of his arrests of dissidents is to intimidate and prevent the people from exercising freedom of speech .Nwauwa is not guilty of anything except exercising his basic rights to freedom of speech. Unfortunately, Dibiagwu treats all online expression of peaceful political views as a dire threat to his person and political party and like a resurrected Sanni Abacha is out to crush any dissent with politically motivated arrests and trials.

Dibiagwu’s cluelessness has gone full circle. His hot head makes him make hasty decisions not minding the implications of his actions. He easily jumps into a fray. His actions in recent times are evidence of bad advisers around him. Any politician that goes about arresting his critics has bad advisers surrounding him. He must realize that he cannot fight everybody at the same time.He is so obsessed with vanity and pettiness that he spends most of his time quarrelling with those that criticize his poor performance so far in office. None of his public speeches is complete unless he has thrown one jibe or the other at his envisaged opponents. He spends the rest in self-praise to the hand-clapping and hooting of his political appointees, saying how he had even made his constituency a wonderland of the twentieth century and how he had delivered unknown democracy dividends to his people. He eats and lives flattery and jesting to high heavens and would fancy himself a special creation made for the Oil Kingdom of Imo State.

He has reduced his presence at the National Assembly to one big sycophantic issue where singing his praises has become one rewarding venture. Loyalty and allegiance is determined by how well you chorus his name which thrills him and his vanity to no ends. Now the question on the lips of his constituents is “if Dibiagwu cannot give a good account of one year with surplus money coming from here and there, where will the magic come from in the remaining three years?”

If any political office holder is turning evil we should spare no efforts and no sacrifice to speak up and fight him. The pen is mightier than the sword. If anyone thinks he can cow us and whip us into a false line with names like blackmailer, blogmailer, joblessman, dying man and with threats of arrest or jail so as to endorse his cluelessness, such person must have his brain examined. We will not be intimidated. My position is also the position of most Imolites in Diaspora who are only asking for a reasonable government that would be sensitive to the needs of the state so that they can come back home to contribute in making our state great. Save Us Oh God.

-Kenneth Uwadi lives in Mmahu-Egbema, Ohaji/Egbema LGA, Imo State and can be reached via 08037982714