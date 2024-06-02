NPP has become a tyrannical government — Ghana Federation of Labour

Mr Abraham Koomson, Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), has lambasted the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for its alleged tyrannical governance, aimed at decimating opposition forces.

Mr. Koomson explained that the government, including the President, Vice President, and Ministers of State, as well as government functionaries, have all assumed and are exercising absolute power sometimes without constitutional or legal constraints, suppressing dissent and opposition.

He mentioned the lack of accountability and transparency, disregard for human rights and freedoms, and prioritization of personal interests over national welfare as other evidence of tyrannical government, which are the attributes of the government.

Speaking to newsmen in Tema on Saturday, Mr. Koomson noted that overcoming a tyrannical government calls for collective action and unity among citizens, the exercise of democratic rights, such as voting, and bracing the storms to hold leaders accountable for their actions.

The GFL Secretary General called on civil society organizations, labour unions, religious and traditional leaders, the academia, the general public to rise up and vote out the NPP. “We must all work together to stop breaking the eight agendas, which would lead us into the bottomless pit.”

This is the time for all Ghanaians to work together to promote transparency and good governance and support independent institutions and media to play a critical role in the fight for national recovery.

He emphasized that overcoming tyrannical rule requires collective action, urging Ghanaians to exercise their democratic rights by voting out the NPP in the December polls.

Mr. Koomson lists critical national governance issues, including a weak cedi, rampant accusations of government functionaries' involvement in corruption, economic hardship, and the failed International Monetary Fund bailout, as some of the typical evidence of “governance decadency.”

Mr. Koomson also questions the Vice President's acclaimed Gold for Oil deal, which has not alleviated fuel price hikes: “What happened to that game-changer of a policy as they claimed?

The GFL Secretary General warned that “if the NPP is not voted out, Ghana's democracy and economic development will suffer further.” He called on citizens to rise against tyranny and secure a better future for Ghana.

As the December polls approach, Mr. Koomson urges Ghanaians to make their voices heard and shape the country's future.

Mr. Koomson also condemned the ruling NPP’s decision to prosecute Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson in the ongoing ambulance case, labeling it a "cruel plan."

The GFL Secretary General believes this move threatens national unity and peace and should concern all Ghanaians.

He alleged that the NPP government prioritizes punishing Ato Forson over recovering funds for the state. The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) claims the NPP, when it took over the governance of the country, deliberately delayed clearing ambulances involved in the case, which arrived at the port eight years ago, to prosecute Ato Forson.

Mr. Koomson warned that public officials who abuse their authority will face consequences from a higher power.

He also seized the opportunity to appeal to the government, Tema Metropolitan Assembly and port authorities to complete the unfinished Tema-Sakumono Beach road project, citing the danger posed by large cargo vehicles using inner roads in Sakumono village and urging authorities to take action to prevent potential accidents.