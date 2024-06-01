ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

June 1: Cedi sells at GHS15.05 to $1, GHS14.13 on BoG interbank

CediRates Spotlight June 1: Cedi sells at GHS15.05 to 1, GHS14.13 on BoG interbank
SAT, 01 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The Ghanaian cedi has depreciated against the US dollar in both the buying and selling rates, declining by 6 pesewas in buying value and by 2 pesewas in selling value.

The buying rate as of 10:00 am on Saturday, June 1, 2024, is GHS14.48, while the selling rate is also being offered at GHS15.05.

This is based on data provided by Cedirates.com, a well-known Ghanaian website for currency and fuel updates.

The Cedi is trading at GHS14.12 on purchasing rate and GHS14.13 selling price at interbank rates against the US dollar.

In comparison to the rates on Friday, the British Pound Sterling has declined by 4 pesewas in value on the buying rate and by 5 pesewas on the selling rate against the Cedi.

The buying and selling rates of the British Pound Sterling are, on average, GHS18.23 and GHS19.08, respectively.

The Euro has increased in value by 3 pesewas on the buying rate and by 5 pesewas on the selling rate against the cedi.

The purchasing and selling rates for the euro are GHS15.51 and GHS16.30, respectively.

The selling price of the pound sterling on the Bank of Ghana interbank market is GHS18, 4 pesewas rise from the previous rate.

The euro is currently selling at GHS15.34 on the interbank market, 6 pesewas rise from the previous rate.

Through LemFi and Afriex, people can send money to Ghana from the US or the UK at GHS14.60 and GHS14.70 respectively, for each dollar.

The two money transfer sites are offering buying and selling rates of GHS18.63 and GHS18.65 for the British Pound, respectively.

The only one of the two that updated euro rates on Saturday, Afriex, is selling GHS15.83 for €1.

For those who will be renewing their Netflix, Spotify or Apple Music subscriptions through Visa and Mastercard, both payment processors are offering a US dollar for GHS15.83 and GHS16.04 respectively.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

June 1: Cedi sells at GHS15.05 to 1, GHS14.13 on BoG interbank June 1: Cedi sells at GHS15.05 to $1, GHS14.13 on BoG interbank

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa Dame has been a 'wicked team player' in Akufo-Addo and Ofori-Atta's plan to jail...

2 hours ago

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament for South Dayi Ghana’s 5G deal a ploy by government to break MTN’s monopoly — Dafeamekpor

18 hours ago

Moesha Bodoung recovering from stroke Moesha Bodoung recovering from stroke

18 hours ago

Afronitaaa and Abigail advance to 2024 Britains Got Talent finals Afronitaaa and Abigail advance to 2024 Britain’s Got Talent finals

19 hours ago

Suame Interchange: Rango Construction Company official stabbed to death by scrap dealers Suame Interchange: Rango Construction Company official stabbed to death by scrap...

19 hours ago

Nurses are leaving Ghana because of unfair treatment — Ashanti Regional Health Director Nurses are leaving Ghana because of unfair treatment — Ashanti Regional Health D...

19 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia We need constitutional review to reduce the power of the President – Bawumia

21 hours ago

With more than 55 percent of votes in Wednesday's general election counted, the ANC was leading but with a score of 42 percent -- well below the 57 percent it won in 2019. By Michele SPATARI AFP South African parties jostle to set terms of coalition talks

21 hours ago

182 new lawyers called to Bar 182 new lawyers called to Bar

Just in....
body-container-line