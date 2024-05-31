LISTEN

The President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs, Togbe Tapre Hodo IV, has praised the policy proposals of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Togbe Hodo IV, who is also the Paramount Chief of the Anfoega traditional area, described Dr. Bawumia's vision for the country as “progressive and forward-looking.”

He expressed his hope that Ghanaians would vote for Bawumia in the upcoming 2024 elections to push his ideas.

"You and I agree that this country needs to move forward, we need progress, we need economic development. Let us listen carefully and ponder on all the suggestions the vice president has made," Togbe Hodo IV stated during Dr. Bawumia's "Bold Solutions" tour in the region.

He emphasized that his endorsement was not driven by partisanship but by a genuine desire for national progress.

"I am not suggesting any partisanship as far as this is concerned. I am talking of a country called Ghana. We need Ghana to move forward.

“These progressive ideas ought to be made to bear fruits for the good of this nation. We should all embrace these positive ideas,” he added.

Togbe Hodo IV encouraged all Ghanaians to embrace and support the positive ideas presented by Dr. Bawumia, suggesting that such ideas are crucial for the country's development.