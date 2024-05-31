GFL demands withdrawal of Labour Union representatives from SSNIT Board

The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has called for the immediate withdrawal and replacement of Labour Union representatives from the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) board, following the controversial proposed sale of 60 percent of its shares in several hotels.

The GFL, has condemned the proposed sale, describing it as a "betrayal of the trust reposed in SSNIT by workers and a clear violation of the principles of social security.".

Mr. Abraham Koomson, GFL Secretary General, who made the call, noted that the four representatives of Labour Unions on the SSNIT Board failed in their duty to protect the interests of workers and are complicit in the deal.

Mr. Koomson also expressed surprise that news of the deal was revealed by an opposition Member of Parliament rather than organized labour. This raises concerns about the effectiveness of labour representation on the SSNIT Board.

“This failure of the labour union representatives to act in the best interest of workers has led to a loss of trust and confidence in their ability to represent workers on the SSNIT board,” Mr. Koomson stated during interaction with the media in Tema.

“The GFL is therefore demanding their immediate withdrawal from the board to pave the way for new representatives who will prioritize the interests of workers,” he noted.

The Labour Union Representatives on the SSNIT Board are Joshua Ansah, Dr. Evans Ageme Dzikum, Ivy Betur Naaso, and John Senanu Amegashie.

Mr Koom explained that the National Pensions Act 2008 (Act 766) establishes two governing boards comprising stakeholders, including representatives of organised labour.

“The governing body of the Authority, as outlined in Section 8, includes two representatives of organised labour, while the Trust, under Section 35, has four representatives.

“Both boards share equal responsibilities, including the organised labour representatives,” he said.

However, since the sale of 60 percent shares began in December 2019, the worker representatives on the boards failed to inform organised labour leadership about any developments.

“As the sole source of income for workers in retirement, the mandate to protect social security contributions is sacred. Therefore, selecting representatives for the SSNIT boards requires careful consideration of integrity and competence,” Mr Koomson noted.

The GFL Secretary General stressed that organised labour must exercise due diligence in appointing individuals to serve on the SSNIT governing boards in the future.

According to the GFL, the proposed sale is a "backdoor privatization" of SSNIT's assets, which will only benefit a few individuals and companies at the expense of workers and the broader public.

According to the Federation, "the proposed sale of SSNIT's shares in these hotels is a clear example of the government's intention to privatize and sell off strategic national assets to their cronies and foreign interests."

Mr. Koomson said the GFL and other labour unions will not stand by and watch as the hard-earned contributions of workers are squandered away.

The GFL has also called on the government to come clean on the proposed sale and to engage in transparent and inclusive consultations with stakeholders, including workers and the broader public, before making any decisions.

Mr. Koomson also stresses the need for greater transparency and accountability in the management of public assets and the importance of protecting workers' interests in any deal involving state-owned enterprises.

The GFL Secretary General noted that the controversy surrounding the proposed sale of SSNIT's shares should be a wake-up call to all Labour Union representatives on boards of public institutions to scrutinize all transactions and other business before board approval.

“The widespread outrage and concern among workers and the general public, with many calling for greater transparency and accountability in the management of the social security system, should send a strong signal to the government and managers of public institutions that workers are now watching and are vigilant,” Mr Koomson noted.

While commending the Member of Parliament for exposing the “dirty deal” called on workers to be the first line of defence of national assets, “workers must be bold to defend the interest of the state against any individual or political interest, and labour union leaders will defend them at all times,” the GFL Secretary General noted.

“The betrayal of workers cannot be condoned, and mass protests are necessary to halt the sale process and ensure funds are invested in viable projects, including the hospitality industry,” Mr Koomson noted.