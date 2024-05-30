Can The lyrical Odes Of Nigeria’s National Anthem Impact On The Economy And Well-Being Of Nigerians?

LISTEN

National anthems, those stirring melodies that echo across stadiums and civic gatherings, are more than just musical compositions. They are the soulful heartbeat of a nation, encapsulating its history, values, and aspirations. But can these lyrical odes actually impact a country’s economy and the well-being of its citizens?

Before delving into the essence of Nigeria’s national anthem’s, it is expedient to recall in this context that though the soaring notes of national anthem evoke pride, resilience, and unity, but can they also inspire economic growth and societal progress?

Without sounding mawkish in this context, it is germane to opine that though national unity evokes unity and identity, and that national anthems serve as powerful symbols of harmony, particularly as it is crystal clear that when citizens stand together, hands over heart, singing their anthem, they reaffirm their shared identity.

Without any scintilla of hyperbole, it is germane to opine that this unity can foster a sense of belonging, which in turn strengthens social bonds and encourages cooperation. But the question remains, “What does a national anthem means for the economy, and how does it translates into stability, investor confidence, and a conducive environment for business growth?”

At his juncture, permit this writer to opine that despite the fact that the national anthem is revered in many countries, and that it holds a special place in the hearts of citizens, but let us be candid. “Can it genuinely contribute to a nation's economy or improve people's lives?

First, let us address the elephant in the room. An anthem, no matter how beautifully composed, would not magically boost GDP or create jobs. Its notes do not translate into currency, nor do they reduce unemployment rates. The anthem is an intangible expression of identity, not a fiscal stimulus package.

Sure, standing tall during the anthem might evoke patriotism, but patriotism alone does not balance budgets or build infrastructure. Economic growth requires sound policies, investment, and innovation. While anthems stir emotions, they do not balance trade deficits or attract foreign direct investment.

At this juncture, it is expedient to further buttress the foregoing views from the perspective of the anthem's opportunity cost, and opine that the time spent singing the anthem at public events could be used for more tangible endeavors. Imagine if citizens channeled that energy into vocational training, education, or entrepreneurship. Without a doubt, anthem singing does not pay bills or put food on the table as it is an emotional investment with no direct economic return.

Again, it is expedient to note that anthem enthusiasts often point to successful nations with powerful anthems. But correlation does not imply causation. These countries thrive due to complex factors like education, infrastructure, and political stability; not just their lyrical prowess. It is like saying, "My lucky socks make me win at chess." The socks do not checkmate opponents; skill does.

Looking at the significance from the perspective of its social impact, it is germane to opine that anthems do impact society, but socially, not economically. They foster unity, remind us of shared history, and honor heroes. Yet, these warm fuzzes do not fix crumbling roads or reduce inflation. Social cohesion matters, but it is not a line item in the national budget.

Still opining from the perspective of an anthem's hidden costs, it is germane to note that those grand ceremonies with military parades and soaring anthems cost money, security, logistics, and infrastructure. While they boost morale, they also strain public coffers. Perhaps a frugal alternative, like investing in healthcare or education, would yield more substantial dividends.

Against the foregoing milieu, it is expedient to recall that in a recent turn of events that Nigerian lawmakers have stirred controversy by advocating for the return to the old national anthem, "Nigeria, We Hail Thee." Expectedly, this decision has raised eyebrows and prompted discussions about the priorities of our legislators.

Equally worth recalling in this context is that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the National Anthem Bill 2024 into law, effectively replacing the current national anthem, "Arise, O Compatriots," with the previous version. The latter was adopted during Nigeria's independence in 1960 and carries historical significance. Its lyrics, penned by British expatriate Lillian Jean Williams and music composed by Frances Berda, evoke a sense of pride and unity.

Lawmakers argued that the old anthem resonates more with Nigerians emotionally. They contended that the current anthem, a product of a military junta, fails to reflect the aspirations of the people. Julius Ihonvbere, the sponsor of the law, emphasized patriotism and nationalism. He stated, "The old anthem not only begins by telling us of the pride to serve our nation, which is what is required right now when people are “Japa-ing” left, right, and center. But it goes on to assert the sovereignty of our motherland."

However, in reaction to the legislation, Nigerians have expressed mixed opinions on the anthem switch. Some appreciate the return to a familiar tune, while others question the timing. “Why change the anthem on the one-year anniversary of the Tinubu administration?” “Is this a distraction from more pressing issues?”

Critics argue that lawmakers should focus on substantive matters, such as governance, corruption, and social issues, rather than tinkering with the national anthem. The anthem, while symbolic, would not alleviate the challenges faced by ordinary citizens.

In fact, while the national anthem holds cultural and historical significance, it is essential for lawmakers to prioritize substantive legislation. Nigerians deserve effective governance, transparency, and accountability. Let us hope that our representatives channel their energy into addressing critical issues that impact our daily lives.

So, given the foregoing, it is contextually pragmatic to urge our lawmakers that singing the national anthem cannot in any way add values to Nigeria’s economy, particularly as it would not balance budgets or cure poverty. But it is merely a cultural treasure, a reminder of shared dreams. So, while the old national anthem that was just signed into law after being recognized with a presidential accent is adjudged to be satisfactory, let our lawmakers begin, from henceforth to sing the anthem with gusto, and let them also roll up their sleeves and make laws that would help in tackling pressing national issues. Because, while singing the national anthem at every given opportunity, it cannot add up to Nigeria’s economy, it may inspire change; one verse at a time.

Against the foregoing backdrop, it is expedient to ask, “Can the lyrical Odes of Nigeria’s National Anthem impact on the economy and well-being of Nigerians?