UW/R: Rainstorm causes havoc in Tumu 

A severe rainstorm that occurred on Tuesday May 28, 2024, has damaged property, displacing over 300 individuals in Tumu.

Officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) said about 97 houses had been destroyed displacing 300 people.

The storm also affected electricity connectivity since most of the electricity wires had been disconnected.

Some of the affected persons who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) described the storm as relentless, with high winds and heavy rainfall causing widespread damage within a fleeting period.

Several trees were uprooted, power lines were downed, and roofs including a Goil filling station were ripped off.

Mr Fuseini Yakubu Batong, the Sissala East Municipal Chief Executive, who visited schools affected by the storm expressed worry about the havoc.

The MCE consoled those who were affected and assured them of gathering information to see the extent of damage and make a report to the region for attention.

He described the situation as serious, especially the first rainfall of the rainy season.

The MCE emphasized the need for solidarity and support during this challenging period and commended the neighbours for supporting the victims during the storm.

“Our priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected by this unfortunate incident. We are working tirelessly to provide other essential services through lobbying other partners to the displaced families,” he stated.

Madam Hadoho Mary Danlardi, the acting Municipal Director of the NADMO told the GNA that 328 persons had been displaced, including 107 female adults, 74 adult males, 67 male children and 76 female children.

Four schools, namely, Kanton Senior High, Tumu Senior High Technical School, Falahia Basic School, and Tumu Demonstration School were partly destroyed.

The Methodist and the Baptist Churches were also affected and two persons were injured.

She advised the residents to ensure waterways were not blocked within the communities.

