Civil Society Representation of Women With Disabilities in Ghana project launched

On May 23, 2024, a two-year European Union-funded project titled “Strengthening Civil Society Representation of Women with Disabilities in Ghana” was launched in Accra at the Best Western Premier Hotel.

The event saw the participation of representatives from Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), government agencies, development partners, and EU officials.

Mr. David Agyemang, Senior Programme Manager at Sightsavers Ghana Country Office, explained that the project's goal is to enhance the capacity of CSOs, enabling them to fully participate in development and public affairs. "Sightsavers will build the capacity of two national CSOs, the Alliance for Better Advocacy and Knowledge (ABAK) and Women With Disability Development & Advocacy Organisation (WODAO), and support them in cascading the capacity-building process to their 38 downstream CSOs," he stated. The project aims to strengthen the capacities of local member groups and community-based organizations, focusing on gender equality and the rights of people with disabilities.

Mr. Jean-Pierre Bardoul, Programme Officer at the Governance and Security Section of the EU Delegation to Ghana, highlighted the EU’s commitment to promoting disability rights and inclusion. He noted that in 2021, the EU adopted a new strategy for the rights of persons with disabilities for the period 2021-2030, aimed at ensuring their full participation in society. This strategy, along with the Action Plan for Human Rights and Democracy (2020-2024) and the EU Gender Action Plan III (2021-2025), underscores the EU's dedication to combating discrimination against persons with disabilities.

Bardoul emphasized the importance of the partnership between the EU, Sightsavers, ABAK Foundation, and WODAO, demonstrating how EU-based and Ghanaian organizations can benefit from each other’s expertise. He explained that the EU regularly organizes calls for proposals targeting civil society organizations, providing financial support to promote democracy and sustainable development.

Mr. Agyemang elaborated on Sightsavers' role, stating that the international organization is dedicated to promoting the rights of persons with disabilities in Africa and Asia. "We empower CSOs, especially organizations of persons with disabilities, to deliver positive change in their societies. This project is evidence of our commitment to supporting these organizations," he said.

Mr. Philip Duah, Executive Director of ABAK Foundation Ghana, highlighted the severe marginalization faced by women with disabilities, particularly in employment and public sector hiring. The situation is exacerbated for young women with disabilities in rural areas due to restricted mobility and conservative social norms. This, coupled with stigma and discrimination, often leaves them excluded from local governance and unable to reach their full potential.

Duah expressed hope that the EU's support through Sightsavers Ireland would foster wider engagement for the promotion of rights and inclusion of people with disabilities, particularly women and girls, in Ghana.