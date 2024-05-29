ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Voter registration: More than 2,500 applicants challenged in 21 days in Volta Region 

  Wed, 29 May 2024
Elections Voter registration: More than 2,500 applicants challenged in 21 days in Volta Region
WED, 29 MAY 2024 LISTEN

A total of 2,679 citizens have had their application for the voter card disputed in the 21 days of the voter registration exercise in the Volta Region.

The applicants were challenged for being minors or foreigners and were unable to obtain a voter card and are due to appear before a review committee to prove their eligibility.

Mr Eric Dzakpasu Volta, Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency during the Agency’s visit to the EC’s office to observe the process.

He stated that 37,598 eligible persons were registered within the same period, and he hoped that by the end of the two-day extension, all eligible citizens would be captured and added to the voter register.

The national exercise, which began on May 7 and was scheduled to end on May 27, has been extended by the Electoral Commission by two days to allow people who were unable to register within the 21-day timeframe to do so.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo 'milking us' dry through National Cathedral — Kwaku Ansa-Asare Akufo-Addo 'milking us' dry through National Cathedral — Kwaku Ansa-Asare

1 hour ago

Ghana loses GH264million annually to illegal plastic sales by free zones companies Ghana loses GH₵264million annually to illegal plastic sales by free zones compan...

1 hour ago

Construction Chamber laments seizure of properties of members over loan default Construction Chamber laments seizure of properties of members over loan default

2 hours ago

Spintex: Police engage in gun battle with two robbers at Pan African Savings and Loans Spintex: Police engage in gun battle with two robbers at Pan African Savings and...

2 hours ago

Economic woes: Well discontinue payment of utility bills, fuel, DSTV, other freebies for govt appointees if I become president — Mahama Economic woes: We’ll discontinue payment of utility bills, fuel, DSTV, other fre...

2 hours ago

Ambulance case: Godfred Dames damning tape demands further probe – Dominic Ayine Ambulance case: Godfred Dame’s ‘damning’ tape demands further probe – Dominic Ay...

2 hours ago

Ambulance case: Remove Godfred Dame or be impeached – Kwaku Ansa-Asare to Akufo-Addo Ambulance case: Remove Godfred Dame or be impeached – Kwaku Ansa-Asare to Akufo-...

2 hours ago

OSP was created to exonerate NPP offenders – Kwaku Ansa-Asare OSP was created to exonerate NPP offenders – Kwaku Ansa-Asare

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo leading 'most corrupt' gov't in Ghana's history — Kwaku Ansa-Asare Akufo-Addo leading 'most corrupt' gov't in Ghana's history — Kwaku Ansa-Asare

2 hours ago

AFP - PHILL MAGAKOE Divided South Africans vote in tight elections that could end ANC dominance

Just in....
body-container-line