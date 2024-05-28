Ghana to join commemoration of 76th international Day of UN Peacekeepers on May 29

The Republic of Ghana will join the global community to commemorate the 76th International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers on Wednesday, May 29,

This was announced in a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration dated May 28.

The commemoration provides "an opportunity for UN Member States to honour the memories of UN Peacekeepers who lost their lives in the line of duty and to acknowledge the professionalism, bravery and devotion of all men and women serving in UN peacekeeping operations around the world," says the statement.

This year's theme, "Fit for the future, Building Better Together", recognizes UN Peacekeepers' contribution in assisting countries transition from conflict to peace.

It also emphasizes Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' New Agenda for Peace, which calls for a "more comprehensive, resilient and collaborative approach to addressing present and future security challenges."

"Despite the challenges peacekeepers face, they persevere alongside many partners in the collective pursuit of peace," the statement notes.

A series of events have been organized in Accra to mark the occasion, including a flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremony at the State House forecourt "to symbolise the commitment of the Government of Ghana and its peacekeepers to upholding the ideals of the United Nations in promoting peace, stability and security."

There will also be a photo exhibition of UN Peacekeepers and a tree-planting exercise in memory of fallen heroes.

The commemoration "is a testament to the country's unwavering commitment to peacekeeping efforts and its recognition of the critical role played by peacekeepers in fostering global peace and security," the statement concludes.