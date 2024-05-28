Mpohor District Assembly holds ordinary general assembly meeting

On the occasion of the assembly’s first ordinary general assembly meeting of the first session of the fourth assembly, the chief executive officer, Hon. Ignatius Asaah Menash, delivered his sessional address.

“General Assembly meetings are occasions which offer us the opportunity to account to the people our stewardship of the resources they have entrusted in us for the collective improvement of their well being. I also wish to take the occasion to take stock of my leadership of this assembly for the past year(s)”, he said.

The chief executive’s address was based on some major cardinal areas. According to the chief executive officer, the fortunes of the assembly continue to improve with new personnel full of experience, innovation and vibrancy posted to augment the staff strength of the assembly. He, therefore, entreated all to make it a priority to improve the conditions they have come to meet.

On the issues of security, the chief executive of the assembly said he has embarked on many and varied activities including social interventions to create an enabling environment for the people to go about their normal duties without fear. As a result, the district has been relatively calm and peaceful.

He commended the security agencies, especially the police, for the protection and safety of both persons and properties across the district. He also used the occasion to implore the citizenry of the district to be vigilant and also endeavour to share vital information with the security agencies to enable them nib crime in the bud within the district.

In the area of education, the chief executive talked about the strides to beef up infrastructural gap to increase enrolment and create a congenial atmosphere for teaching and learning.

“The assembly’s intervention and that of GES has yielded the much needed results. More support is expected to ensure that the best result is always achieved yearly”, he retorted.

He also made mention of the reconstitution and inauguration of the district oversight committee to see to the improvement of education in the district. The DCE therefore called for the support of all stakeholders in education to help make a difference.

“Honourable assembly members, the health of the people continues to be our prime focus and we are therefore working assiduously to increase access and improve quality of health service delivery in the district”, he said. He spoke about the renovation of existing health facilities, upgrade of the Mpohor Health Centre to a Polyclinic, construction of new CHPS compound and the Ghana Priority Health Infrastructure project, popularly called “Agenda 111”.

Mpohor distract is primarily an agrarian district. Recognising this, the assembly has shown Keen interest in implementing all government interventions in the agricultural sector.

Despite the challenges, the assembly successfully implemented PERD, Rearing for food and jobs, DACTs. and PFJ phase 1.

Planting for Food and Jobs phase 2 is a five-year master plan for transforming agriculture in Ghana. The programme aims to build upon the successes of PFJ 1 with an emphasis on the value chain approach.

The principal focus of PFJ 2 is primary credit advancement and sales assurance, which differs from the subsidy-based approach of PFJ 1.

The chief executive officer hinted that since the initiation of the PFJ 2, approximately fifty (50) farmers have been registered to cultivate maize, pepper, tomatoes, plantain, cassava, rice, and also engage in poultry farming. He, however, urged all assembly members to continue sensitising farmers in their respective electoral areas to register for the programme.

“The assembly continues to face challenges which have hindered the implementation of projects and programmes”, he said and therefore pleaded with the honourable assembly members to come up with innovative ideas to enhance revenue generation in the district.

The chief executive concluded by calling on all citizens and stakeholders to do their part to complement the efforts of government.

He seized the opportunity to urge all political parties to conduct their campaigns without rancour and unnecessary provocations.

“Let us strive for a democratic process characterised by respect, civility, and a genuine commitment to serving the interest of the people," he stated.