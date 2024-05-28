A Word Of Advice To Captain Smart

Captain Smart is a big fan of mine and I did not miss his FABEWOSU program. I did admire him for his courage to speak truth to power but along the line I realised that he is not consistent.

If one is not consistent in his communications, especially someone who is a TV/RADIO presenter, people lose trust in you, you lower their self-esteem and increase negative effect on them. Such deception is generally viewed as immoral.

Captain Smart is fond of lying, one time he said Kevin Taylor's father brought Kevin to him to teach him about radio and it was a lie.

Last year Captain Smart paid a working visit to Obuasi and after he left, my wife and I were watching him at Onua TV reporting about the Obuasi trip. Captain Smart said something that made us open our mouths in disbelief. He said, and I quote "In Obuasi, every four people you meet, has a health problem of hands shaking and head shaking. That was a blatant lie. I have lived all my life in Obuasi and I have not seen anything like that.

Captain has lied to us again. Not quite long, he said and I quote "On the 19th May, the gods of the country had a meeting in Assin Kushea". I just could not take it. I asked myself, what is wrong with this guy? Captain Smart lies with no facts. He lied about John Mahama on the screen of having wealth in Dubia even before he went to Dubia to find out. It should had been prudent for him to go into the heart of the matter before coming public but that is not his style.

In Deut. 19:15, 2 Cor. 13:1 and John 8:17 God made us to understand that we need two or more witnesses to establish a matter, which means you need to get proof or give facts to establish a matter. But in Captain Smart's submissions, he does not bring any facts to back his lies. The reason why Kevin Taylor is commanding the airwaves is that, he backs his claims with audios, videos, he is always factual. My advice to Captain is that he should be careful about his utterances when its without facts. When a bullet is shot into the forest, it is likely to be found, if you decide to look for it, because it is a solid object but when words come out of your mouth, because it's not a solid object, you just can't pick them out so lets be mindful of our utterances.

From Teddy Acquah

A proud citizen of Assin Kushea.