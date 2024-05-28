Fulani Community needs actual development and not rhetoric — Samira Bawumia told

Mr. Ahmed Gedel

LISTEN

A former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Technical Advisor and Deputy Zongo Caucus Coordinator in the United States of America, Mr. Ahmed Gedel has advised the Second Lady of Ghana to show commitment to the welfare of the Fulani community.

According to him, Hajia Samira Bawumia only used the Fulani community to garner votes for the ruling government, but careless about the suffering and demands of her own people.

In a statement, Alhaji Ahmed urged the Second Lady to prioritize the policies and programmes that will address the needs and rights of the Fulani community.

“It is clear that the Fulanis are no longer willing to tolerate the use of tribal campaign rhetoric that divides and marginalizes their community. They are standing up against this harmful practice and calling for a new approach that promotes unity, diversity and respect for all ethnic groups in Ghana. What the Fulani community needs now is development, human right and empowerment,” he stated.

Read the full Statement Below:

FULANI COMMUNITY DEMAND AN END TO TRIBAL CAMPAIGN RHETORIC FROM SAMIRA BAWUMIA

The Fulani community in Ghana are dissatisfied about the tribal campaign rhetoric used by Samira Bawumia during political season, the community is demanding an end to such divisive tactics.

The Fulanis, who have been disproportionately affected by the exploitation of their tribal identity for political gain, in 2016 and 2020 elections are calling on Samira Bawumia to disavow this harmful practice and commit to promoting unity and inclusivity in her political engagements and discourse.

The use of tribal rhetoric in political campaigns has had detrimental effects on us, the chief and leader of the fulanis, explained,leading to increased tensions, discrimination, and violence against our community.

The Fulanis have been marginalized and targeted as a result of this divisive rhetoric, with many facing violence, loss of livelihoods, and displacement from their homes.

In the face of the suffering and injustice faced by the Fulanis, the chiefs are demanding that Samira Bawumia puts an end to the tribal campaign rhetoric and works towards building a more inclusive and equitable society for all Ghanaians.

The Fulanis are calling on Samira Bawumia to prioritize policies and actions that address the needs and rights of their community rather than exploiting their tribal identity for political gain for the husband and the NPP

It is clear that the Fulanis are no longer willing to tolerate the use of tribal campaign rhetoric that divides and marginalizes their community. They are standing up against this harmful practice and calling for a new approach that promotes unity, diversity, and respect for all ethnic groups in Ghana.

Samira Bawumia has a responsibility to listen to the voices of the Fulanis and all marginalized communities in Ghana and to work towards a more just and inclusive society. By heeding the demands of the Fulanis and committing to a politics of unity and inclusivity.

It is indeed imperative that Samira Bawumia shifts her focus towards tangible actions to support the Fulanis in developing their cattle ranches, promoting milk production, providing education, improving healthcare, and enhancing their security.

Instead of resorting to tribal campaign rhetoric, Samira should engage with the fulanis and communicate to them the specific initiatives and support that the NPP government, under her husband Dr. Bawumia leadership has undertaken for the community during their 8years tenure.

It is important for Samira to outline the future plans and commitments of the NPP government towards the Fulanis in the upcoming 2024 elections, emphasizing concrete measures to uplift and empower the community, rather than relying on divisive tribal tactics.

By focusing on practical solutions and demonstrating a genuine commitment to the well-being and advancement of the Fulanis.

We are looking for a campaign that can foster trust, unity, and progress within the fulani community and contribute to a more inclusive and prosperous Ghana for all, the chief remarked.

Ahmed M. Gedel

Former NDC Technical Advisor(Biometric) and NDC Rep@ IPAC &UNDP- Ghana.

SNR. Accessibility Clerk officer.

New York State Board of Elections.