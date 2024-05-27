Okaikwei South: Dakoa Newman’s bid to retain seat hangs in balance — Global InfoAnalytics

Darkoa Newman, Member of Parliament for Okaikwei South

The incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Okaikwei South, Dakoa Newman, is facing an uphill battle to retain her seat according to a new opinion poll conducted in the constituency.

The poll by Global InfoAnalytics shows the parliamentary race in Okaikwei South is neck and neck, with Dakoa Newman leading with 40.4% of the vote.

Trailing closely behind is the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Ernest Adomako with 38.5%.

The poll reveals 10.6% of voters in the constituency remain undecided, while 10.5% say they will not vote.

With the race this tight, the research firm implies that even a small shift could tip the balance either way.

"In Okaikwei South, the incumbent member of parliament’s chances of retaining her seat is hanging by the thread as polls shows the race is tied with Dakoa Newman leading with 40.4%, followed closely by Ernest Adomako, 38.5%," said Mussa Dankwah, Head of Global Research at Global InfoAnalytics.

Dakoa Newman, daughter of former MP for the constituency, Victor Newman, won the seat in 2020 with a healthy margin of nearly 22%.

He achieved this by first beating the then incumbent, Ahmed Arthur by 440 to 327 votes in the NPP's parliamentary primary.

She further polled 40,393 votes against the NDC's Abraham Kotei Neequaye who polled 26,019 votes in the December 7, parliamentary polls.