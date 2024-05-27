ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 27 May 2024 Elections

Okaikwei South: Dakoa Newman’s bid to retain seat hangs in balance — Global InfoAnalytics

Darkoa Newman, Member of Parliament for Okaikwei SouthDarkoa Newman, Member of Parliament for Okaikwei South
LISTEN

The incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Okaikwei South, Dakoa Newman, is facing an uphill battle to retain her seat according to a new opinion poll conducted in the constituency.

The poll by Global InfoAnalytics shows the parliamentary race in Okaikwei South is neck and neck, with Dakoa Newman leading with 40.4% of the vote.

Trailing closely behind is the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Ernest Adomako with 38.5%.

The poll reveals 10.6% of voters in the constituency remain undecided, while 10.5% say they will not vote.

With the race this tight, the research firm implies that even a small shift could tip the balance either way.

"In Okaikwei South, the incumbent member of parliament’s chances of retaining her seat is hanging by the thread as polls shows the race is tied with Dakoa Newman leading with 40.4%, followed closely by Ernest Adomako, 38.5%," said Mussa Dankwah, Head of Global Research at Global InfoAnalytics.

Dakoa Newman, daughter of former MP for the constituency, Victor Newman, won the seat in 2020 with a healthy margin of nearly 22%.

He achieved this by first beating the then incumbent, Ahmed Arthur by 440 to 327 votes in the NPP's parliamentary primary.

She further polled 40,393 votes against the NDC's Abraham Kotei Neequaye who polled 26,019 votes in the December 7, parliamentary polls.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney General and Minister of Justiceleft and Martin Kpebu, private legal practitioner Ambulance case: AG fond of manipulating cases; same happened in ACP Agordzo case...

2 hours ago

Darkoa Newman, Member of Parliament for Okaikwei South Okaikwei South: Dakoa Newman’s bid to retain seat hangs in balance — Global Info...

2 hours ago

Effutu MP and Majority Leader, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin 2024 election: Mahama cannot do any better; he must be rejected by voters – Afen...

2 hours ago

Patrick Yaw Omane Boamah, Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central Patrick Yaw Boamah on course to retain Okaikwei Central seat for NPP — Global In...

2 hours ago

NPP govt projects not like Guinea Fowl projects; these are real projects – Bawumia NPP gov’t projects not like Guinea Fowl projects; these are real projects – Bawu...

2 hours ago

Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament for Effutu Asiedu Nketiah setting NDC supporters up for disappointment with election victor...

2 hours ago

If you're incorruptible promise to invite Scotland Yard to investigate Airbus Scandal – Martin Amidu to Mahama If you're incorruptible promise to invite Scotland Yard to investigate Airbus Sc...

2 hours ago

Martin Amidu Release the petition you claim I wrote to Akufo-Addo to remove Kissi Agyebeng – ...

2 hours ago

GES interdicts three staff of Som SHS over alleged food theft GES interdicts three staff of Somé SHS over alleged food theft

2 hours ago

A file photo Stop advertising exchange rates outside your premises, on social media — BoG to ...

Just in....
body-container-line