Emefa Foundation donates sanitary pads to Mafi-Wudokpo female students

In a significant move to support menstrual hygiene and education, the Emefa Foundation has donated over 1000 pieces of sanitary pads to female students, teenage mothers and young girls in Mafi-Wudokpo, a community in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region.

This donation, as part of the Foundation's annual sanitary pad project, was made to commemorate the 2024 World Menstrual Hygiene Day celebrations on May 24, 2024.

The Emefa Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to improving the living standards of underprivileged individuals in rural communities, ensured that over 200 young women each received seven pieces of sanitary pads. These packs are intended to last from May to December 2024. The donation was warmly received, with recipients expressing their gratitude for the much-needed support.

Alongside the donation, nurses from the Ghana Health Service conducted educational sessions on menstrual hygiene and cleanliness, addressing an often-overlooked aspect of women's health. These sessions provided valuable information to the community, enhancing the overall impact of the initiative.

Mr. Saviour Nyamadie, a member of the team, led discussions on the importance of girl child education and the need to abstain from unwanted pregnancies. These discussions aimed to empower the young girls, encouraging them to focus on their education and future aspirations.

The Assemblyman of Mafi-Wudukpo expressed his deep appreciation to Madam Yvette Emefa Gbeve, founder of the Emefa Foundation, for her generous contribution and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of young girls in the community. He emphasized that such acts of kindness and generosity are essential in bringing about meaningful change for those in need.

The Emefa Foundation's dedication to positively impacting the lives of women and children is evident through their initiatives. The donation of sanitary pads is expected to have a lasting effect on the community, significantly improving menstrual hygiene management for the recipients.

In her closing remarks, Yvette Emefa Gbeve thanked all contributors who donated and appealed for more donations to extend their reach to other deprived communities. Her call for continued support highlights the ongoing need for such humanitarian efforts.

The event marks another successful chapter in the Foundation's mission to uplift and support underprivileged communities in the Volta Region and beyond.