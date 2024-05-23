EC’s actions blatant assault on the democratic rights of Ghanaians – Election Watch Ghana

Election Watch Ghana has described the EC’s actions as a blatant assault on the democratic rights of Ghanaians.

On Monday, the EC rejected allegations by Election Watch Ghana of secretly registering applicants onto the national album with the alleged missing BVR kits.

In response, Election Watch Ghana accused the EC of electoral incompetence, malfeasance, and corporate mismanagement.

In a statement, Election Watch Ghana said the EC’s “egregious attempt to downplay the missing BVR kits as just ‘laptops’ is a brazen falsehood and a deliberate attempt to deceive the Ghanaian people.”

The allegations followed the projection of inconsistent figures by the EC in the limited voter registration exercise, raising suspicions.

The statement, signed by the group's convener, Mark Ewusi, maintained that the EC’s decision to withhold serial numbers from its stakeholders was a plot to use the missing kits.

He lamented that political parties could have used the provided serial numbers to track all operational locations and tally data recorded at the end of each registration period.

“The current voter register being compiled is a fraudulent sham, riddled with errors and inconsistencies. It’s a ticking time bomb for our democracy, and we will demand an audit to expose the truth,” Election Watch Ghana declared.