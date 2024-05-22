ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Efforts to address petroleum tanker drivers’ concerns have been futile — AOMC laments impending strike

Headlines Dr. Riverson Oppong, CEO of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies
WED, 22 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Dr. Riverson Oppong, CEO of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies

Efforts by oil marketing companies to address Ghanaian petroleum tanker drivers' concerns over proposed changes to their pay structure have been unsuccessful, according to the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC).

In a statement dated May 21, AOMC CEO Dr. Riverson Oppong revealed that "repeated efforts by the AOMC to engage with the leadership of GNPTDU to address their concerns have unfortunately been unsuccessful."

The group acknowledged the critical role played by tanker drivers in the country's petroleum supply chain.

They expressed concern that a strike "could disproportionately impact our members who own and operate about 50% of the country's tankers."

AOMC clarified that determining employee pay "lies with the employer being the respective Tanker Owners, and not the National Petroleum Authority."

They urged "all parties involved to prioritize constructive engagement and meaningful dialogue on the various options available to resolve the matter amicably."

Ths comes as the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union (GNPTDU) has threatened strike action over a proposed new framework for driver and mate remuneration.

522202412603-osjvm0y442-img4888.jpeg

522202412604-k5frj7u2h0-img4887.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Pascal Okafor Ezugwu, convicted cocaine smuggler Nigerian national jailed 10 years for attempting to smuggle cocaine to Vietnam

1 hour ago

Dr. Riverson Oppong, CEO of Association of Oil Marketing Companies Petroleum tanker drivers’ strike will disrupt Ghana’s fuel supply chain, lead to...

1 hour ago

Dr. Riverson Oppong, CEO of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies Efforts to address petroleum tanker drivers’ concerns have been futile — AOMC la...

4 hours ago

Publish your daily collated registration figures — EC urges political parties Publish your daily collated registration figures — EC urges political parties

4 hours ago

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Jean Mensa Allegations of secret registration with stolen BVRs baseless, unfounded — EC

5 hours ago

Extending limited voters registration not feasible – EC Extending limited voters registration not feasible – EC

5 hours ago

Ato Forson dares Henry Quartey to disclose persons NDC MPs brought for recruitment into security agencies Ato Forson dares Henry Quartey to disclose persons NDC MPs brought for recruitme...

5 hours ago

Organised Labour seeks urgent meeting with Akufo-Addo over SSNIT hotel sale saga Organised Labour seeks urgent meeting with Akufo-Addo over SSNIT hotel sale saga

5 hours ago

Ill revamp TOR if elected president – Mahama I’ll revamp TOR if elected president – Mahama

5 hours ago

Voters registration: Rigorous measures put in place to avoid data errors – EC Voters registration: Rigorous measures put in place to avoid data errors – EC

Just in....
body-container-line