Efforts to address petroleum tanker drivers’ concerns have been futile — AOMC laments impending strike

Efforts by oil marketing companies to address Ghanaian petroleum tanker drivers' concerns over proposed changes to their pay structure have been unsuccessful, according to the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC).

In a statement dated May 21, AOMC CEO Dr. Riverson Oppong revealed that "repeated efforts by the AOMC to engage with the leadership of GNPTDU to address their concerns have unfortunately been unsuccessful."

The group acknowledged the critical role played by tanker drivers in the country's petroleum supply chain.

They expressed concern that a strike "could disproportionately impact our members who own and operate about 50% of the country's tankers."

AOMC clarified that determining employee pay "lies with the employer being the respective Tanker Owners, and not the National Petroleum Authority."

They urged "all parties involved to prioritize constructive engagement and meaningful dialogue on the various options available to resolve the matter amicably."

Ths comes as the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union (GNPTDU) has threatened strike action over a proposed new framework for driver and mate remuneration.