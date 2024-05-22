ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 22 May 2024 NPP

Nana Adasi Patrick supports Asunafo North NPP

By Francis Agyapong Nimpong II Contributor
Nana Adasi Patrick supports Asunafo North NPP
LISTEN

Nana Adasi Patrick, widely known in Asunafo North as Homeboy Basty, has significantly bolstered the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in his home constituency with a generous donation.

During his visit from the United States, Patrick contributed a substantial sum of money, party T-shirts, and posters to support the NPP in the Limited Voters Registration exercise and the upcoming election.

Nana Adasi seized this opportunity to interact with NPP members, urging them to take the Limited Voters Registration exercise seriously. He emphasized that voter registration is crucial for the party’s success in the upcoming elections, highlighting its importance in the NPP’s goal to "break the eight."

The Constituency Executives received the donation with gratitude, expressing their heartfelt thanks for Patrick’s continued support.

The Member of Parliament, Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie, also extended his appreciation. Nana Adasi, a business mogul in the United States and a staunch supporter of the NPP both domestically and abroad, had previously been part of the NPP 2024 Parliamentary Primaries but stepped down to maintain party unity.*

522202471735-m5htk8v331-img-20240521-wa0053

522202471737-1i830o4bbv-img-20240521-wa0052

522202471739-wcsevihutp-img-20240521-wa0055

522202471741-8dt2wjivvq-img-20240521-wa0056

Top Stories

29 minutes ago

Publish your daily collated registration figures — EC urges political parties Publish your daily collated registration figures — EC urges political parties

29 minutes ago

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Jean Mensa Allegations of secret registration with stolen BVRs baseless, unfounded — EC

38 minutes ago

Limited voters registration: It's disgraceful to fail simple 1+1 calculations; be careful not to repeat 2020's mistake —Nana Akomea to EC Limited voters registration: It's disgraceful to fail simple 1+1 calculations; b...

1 hour ago

Tension at Kejetia as cloths sellers protest against police for storming their shops to seize smuggled goods Tension at Kejetia as cloths sellers protest against police for storming their s...

1 hour ago

Ato Forson to file motion to demand inquiry into security services recruitment since 2017 Ato Forson to file motion to demand inquiry into security services recruitment s...

1 hour ago

Extending limited voters registration not feasible – EC Extending limited voters registration not feasible – EC

1 hour ago

Ato Forson dares Henry Quartey to disclose persons NDC MPs brought for recruitment into security agencies Ato Forson dares Henry Quartey to disclose persons NDC MPs brought for recruitme...

1 hour ago

Organised Labour seeks urgent meeting with Akufo-Addo over SSNIT hotel sale saga Organised Labour seeks urgent meeting with Akufo-Addo over SSNIT hotel sale saga

1 hour ago

Ill revamp TOR if elected president – Mahama I’ll revamp TOR if elected president – Mahama

1 hour ago

Voters registration: Rigorous measures put in place to avoid data errors – EC Voters registration: Rigorous measures put in place to avoid data errors – EC

Just in....
body-container-line