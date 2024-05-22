Nana Adasi Patrick supports Asunafo North NPP

LISTEN

Nana Adasi Patrick, widely known in Asunafo North as Homeboy Basty, has significantly bolstered the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in his home constituency with a generous donation.

During his visit from the United States, Patrick contributed a substantial sum of money, party T-shirts, and posters to support the NPP in the Limited Voters Registration exercise and the upcoming election.

Nana Adasi seized this opportunity to interact with NPP members, urging them to take the Limited Voters Registration exercise seriously. He emphasized that voter registration is crucial for the party’s success in the upcoming elections, highlighting its importance in the NPP’s goal to "break the eight."

The Constituency Executives received the donation with gratitude, expressing their heartfelt thanks for Patrick’s continued support.

The Member of Parliament, Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie, also extended his appreciation. Nana Adasi, a business mogul in the United States and a staunch supporter of the NPP both domestically and abroad, had previously been part of the NPP 2024 Parliamentary Primaries but stepped down to maintain party unity.*