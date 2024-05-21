Trial date set for election petition against Amewu in Ho High Court

LISTEN

The High Court, Ho presided over by His Lordship Justice Owoahene Acheampong has fixed the dates for hearing of the election petition brought by Professor Margaret Kweku and other petitioners from the SALL traditional areas. The three dates are 11th, 20th and 21st of June 2024.

The court set down the following issues for trial:

Whether the Representation of the People (Parliamentary Constituencies) Instrument, 2016, C.I. 95 was validly amended by the Representation of the People (Parliamentary Constituencies) Instrument, 2020, C.I. 128for the elections in December 2020; Whether C.I. 112 made Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) Traditional Areas part of Oti Region Whether C.I. 119 issued by the 1st Respondent lawfully realigned the boundaries of the Hohoe Municipality as established by the Local Government (Hohoe Municipal Assembly) (Establishment) Instrument, 2012, L.I. 2151; Whether or not the non-participation of voters in the SALLTraditional Areas in the Hohoe Constituency Parliamentary election of 7th December 2020 invalidates the gazetting of 2nd Respondent as the duly elected Member of Parliament for the Hohoe Constituency;

A Case Management hearing is to take place on the 3rd of June 2024. This was after the Court heard lawyers acting for the Petitioners Mr Tsatsu Tsikata and Philip Jimanor as well as Mr Benedict Kofitse for Hon. Peter Amewu.

There was no appearance for the Electoral Commission which led His Lordship to state “I must put on record that this Court condemns the lackadaisical attitude of the 1st Respondent [Electoral Commission] in this matter.

All parties in the case have been ordered to file their Witness Statements and any documents they may wish to rely on within 10 days. Additionally the Electoral Commission was ordered to file “authentic copies of C.I 119, C.I 128 as well as the list of voters they registered in the SALL Traditional areas within 10 days”.

His Lordship ordered hearing notice in respect of the next sitting of the court to be served on the Director of Operations of the Electoral Commission in Accra as well as their lawyer to ensure their attendance in court.

Signed by Dr J. K Addae

(Representing Prof. Margaret Kweku 1st Plaintiff with Power of Attorney)