Celebrating 25 Years of Distinguished Leadership of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Legacy of Manhyia Palace

As Manhyia Palace marks 25 years of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's excellent leadership, it remains a symbol of strength and the core of Asanteman's culture. Under Otumfuo's strong leadership, Manhyia Palace has accomplished incredible achievements and continues to be the beloved institution that brings the Ashanti people together.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's time as the leader of the Ashanti people has been filled with important accomplishments that have made a big difference in both the Ashanti Kingdom and Ghana. One of his most notable contributions was his role in restoring peace to Dagbon. One of the most important things he did was help bring peace back to Dagbon. As the leader of the Committee of Eminent Chiefs, Otumfuo helped bring peace between the fighting Andani and Abudu royal families. This led to an important peace agreement in November 2019. This agreement led to the crowning of Ya Na Abukari Mahama as the official king, ending years of fighting and uncertainty in the area.

Understanding how important education is, Otumfuo created the Otumfuo Education Fund soon after becoming king. This fund has given full scholarships and bursaries to three hundred thousand students in the Ashanti Region. This helps many people access good education and opportunities.

His dedication to education also included helping to solve problems during the chaos at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)in 2018.

Otumfuo's involvement helped bring peace and order back to the university. This led to the university reopening and a committee being set up to investigate the reasons behind the riots.

Otumfuo’s impact has extended beyond the borders of his nation, as evidenced in 2016 when he stepped in to assist with the International Monetary Fund IMF. His diplomatic efforts helped secure aid that helped Ghana’s economy thrive, demonstrating his international influence for the country's advantage.

Additionally, in April 2019, Otumfuo disclosed a detailed 10-year development strategy for Kumasi. This ambitious initiative, valued at $400 million, seeks to turn the city into a centre of industrialization, job creation, and prosperity, highlighting Otumfuo's dedication to the socio-economic development of the Ashanti Region.

Because of Otumfuo's hard work and leadership, Kumasi now has an international airport.

Apart from this, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has been a strong and steady leader, representing the values of unity, strength, and honour that are important in Asanteman.

Additionally, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has acted as the cohesive force that brings Asanteman’s reputation and appeal into unity. Manhyia Palace

has been the most cherished and revered institution among the Ashanti people during his reign.

Its importance goes beyond just ruling; it represents the traditional unity and collective identity of the Ashanti Kingdom.

In addition to his accomplishments, Otumfuo's leadership approach has been described as inclusive, transparent, and deeply committed to the people of Asanteman. Going forward, Manhyia Palace should prioritise poverty alleviation through empowering people with initiatives such as micro-financing. It is quite shocking that there is still no Otumfuo Osei Tutu II microfinance institution, given the great potential it has to help communities break free from the shackles of poverty. This issue needs to be addressed quickly to secure economic liberation for the people.

Secondly, Manhyia must utilize the abundant human and financial resources of Asantes around the globe to expedite development within Asanteman.

Establishing strong systems to involve and rally the diaspora Asantes can unleash significant contributions towards developing infrastructure, education, and healthcare, moving Asanteman towards lasting advancement.

Additionally, the issue of illegal mining, aka galamsey, should be a top priority on Otumfuo’s agenda. The reckless devastation of rivers and forests caused by illegal mining (galamsey) is inexcusable and requires urgent intervention. Manhyia must work with other important groups to enforce strict measures to reduce this environmental problem and protect Asanteman's natural legacy for future generations as the previous generations did for us. Previous generations also faced youth unemployment and challenges similar to those we encounter today. However, they understood the importance of preserving forests and rivers, recognizing that destroying these natural resources cannot be justified as a solution to joblessness. Future generations will not forgive us, nor will they forgive any leader who remains indifferent to such environmental vandalism. His Majesty should personally address the issue of illegal mining (galamsey) instead of delegating it to politicians.

Handling corrupt chiefs and sub-chiefs who engage in fraudulent land transactions should be a top priority for Otumfuo going forward.

Otumfuo's role as the stabilizing figure and the glue that preserves Asanteman's image and popularity cannot be overstated. Manhyia Palace must continue to embody these principles by fostering unity, resilience, and cultural preservation of Asanteman. By upholding these values, Manhyia will ensure its continued relevance as the revered institution that embodies the aspirations and heritage of the Ashanti people in the 21st Century.

By Joe Danso