Open Letter to Steve Wonder, Honorable Ghanaian Citizen

Dear Steve Wonder,

I write to you today as an elected Assembly Member of the people of Aborlove Nolopi in the Keta Municipal Assembly and former Zonal Council Chairman of Anyako, to extend my warmest congratulations on your bold initiative in acquiring Ghanaian citizenship. This is a remarkable achievement, and we are honored to welcome you as a citizen of our beloved country.

While many Ghanaians dream of traveling to the United States or other countries, you have taken the courageous step of making Ghana your home. We acknowledge the challenges that many Ghanaians face in seeking economic opportunities and a better life, and we appreciate your commitment to our nation.

As you settle into your new life in Ghana, I want to assure you that the people of Aborlove Nolopi and the surrounding communities are eager to make you feel welcome and accommodated. We offer a peaceful and serene environment, with a thriving ecosystem and beautiful scenery, perfect for relaxation and inspiration.

The Chiefs and Elders of our area are equally excited to welcome you and are looking forward to meeting you soon. They are eager to share our rich cultural heritage with you and learn from your experiences as well.

Torgbi Sri III and the Awadada Torgbi Awusu will be happy to welcome you to the ANLO land. Apart from that, Mia Fiaga of Amugo Wego, Torgbi Tengey Dzokoto, will welcome you to his area. Torgbi Dzisam V- Dufia of Aborlove Nolopi, Torgbi Agboka II, Torgbi Akpalu, Regent Aklasu, and other Chiefs and Elders in Aborlove Nolopi will equally give you a cultural display welcome into the land of Great Heritage known as Aborlove Nolopi.

We would like to invite you to consider investing in our community by building your future home here. Our proximity to Togo makes cross-country tourism easily accessible for you and your wife, offering a unique opportunity to explore the beauty of West Africa. Additionally, the standard of living in the Volta Region, especially on the southern side, is relatively affordable, making it an attractive option for foreigners. You will find that the cost of living is low, and the delicious local meals served to foreigners are a bonus!

Our traditional dishes, such as fufu, banku, and akple, are sure to tantalize your taste buds. In the area of entertainment, you will not be worried about finding exciting activities to enjoy. Our community is known for its vibrant cultural events, traditional festivals, and lively music scenes, which will keep you entertained and engaged. From traditional drumming and dancing to modern Ghanaian music, you will find a wide range of options to suit your interests.

Moreover, we would be delighted to share with you the rich traditions and cultural heritage of the Ewe people, including our history of migration and settlement in Ghana. You will have the opportunity to learn about our customs, beliefs, and practices, as well as our stories of inheritance and the struggles of our ancestors. Our Elders will regale you with tales of our brave warriors, wise leaders, and resilient communities, and you will gain a deeper understanding of the Ewe people's contributions to Ghana's diverse cultural landscape.

It is worth noting that our electoral area is situated in the Anlo Kingdom, one of the most renowned kingdoms in Ghana, alongside the Ashanti and Dagbon Kingdoms. The Anlo Kingdom has a rich history and culture, and we are proud to be part of this heritage. We believe that your presence in our community will not only enrich our cultural diversity but also provide a unique opportunity for cultural exchange and mutual understanding.

Our area is also blessed with a diverse range of flora and fauna, including various species of birds, animals, and fish. The scenic beauty of our environment, coupled with the rich cultural heritage, makes our community an ideal destination for eco-tourism and cultural exchange.

Some of the beaches we have in Ghana, indeed those along the coastal line, are located along Keta and Anloga areas, with executive cheap international standard hotels and guest houses. You can enjoy the warm sunshine, cool breeze, and soothing sounds of the Atlantic Ocean, making your stay in Ghana a truly relaxing and enjoyable experience.

We are confident that you will find our community a peaceful and inspiring place to call home. Furthermore, when it comes to academicians from the Volta Region, we have a wealth of knowledge and expertise to share with you. Our scholars and historians will keep you educated on the historical antecedents of our region, including the remarkable story of Ghana's first President, Jerry John Rawlings, who transitioned from a military leader to a democratically elected President, and later handed over power peacefully when his party lost elections. This remarkable story of leadership and democracy is a testament to the resilience and determination of the Ghanaian people.

Please accept our warmest welcome, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact of your presence in our community.

Congratulations once again, and may your time in Ghana be filled with joy, peace, and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Hon. Simon Yaw Awadzi

Assemblyman-Aborlove Nolopi/ Former ANYAKO Zonal Council Chairman