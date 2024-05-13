24-Hour Economy; NDC Stalwarts Sweat to Explain

Since the 1992 presidential and parliamentary general elections, the NPP has always presented some major policies to Ghanaians, whether in opposition or in government. In hasty reaction to the call by Ghanaians to the NDC to present a major policy in the impending 2024 general election campaign, NDC presents 24-hour economy as the game changer. Ever since they announced the policy last year, 2023, NDC party stalwarts are sweating to explain what they undoubtedly deem as one of their major flagship policies that they claim would revive the country’s economy should their party win the December 2024 general elections to form the next government in January 2025.

The Covid-19 pandemic did not only claim lives, but equally started global economic crisis. The Russian-Ukraine War has also had great impact on the global economic recovery from remnants of the Covid-19 assault. The current NPP government has announced economic recovery programme under the auspices of the IMF, but former president, John Mahama, who is the NDC’s presidential candidate, announced his 24-hour economy flagship policy, claiming it will kick Ghana’s economy. According to him, the state will provide incentives to the private sector who create more employment for various categories of workers by running extra shifts round the clock.

Did former president Mahama get frustrated with calls by Ghanaians for him to mention a single policy the NDC introduced in this fourth republic? Is he still confused about how the NPP defeated him with over one million votes difference with attractive policies such as the free SHS, one village one dam in the north, one district one factory? Have these pushed Mahama to hurriedly announce his so-called 24-hour economy that he and his NDC party are struggling to explain to Ghanaians? Has he been consumed by NPP’s superior policies under Kuffour and Akufo-Addo—free maternal care, National Health Insurance, Presidential Special Initiatives, Capitation grant, School Feeding System, NABCO, Free SHS, Free TVET, New STEM schools, One-district-one-ambulance, Zipline Medical Drone Delivery, Digitalization and Ghana Card Projects, etc.? Have these NPP good policies rushed Mahama to announce a program that he thinks would counter the NPP’s record? Perhaps, his desperation to take political advantage of the current global economic crisis did not allow him to think through the 24-hour economy policy.

As the former president and his opposition NDC party begin to knock on our doors, seeking our votes, we must be cautious about whether what they say is not just another political gimmick in their attempt to win an election. It seems the NDC thinks they must lie their way to win election 2024. That is why the good people of Ghana must be alert during this campaign season and closely examine every word, body language, action, pledge, and promises of both the NPP and the NDC as the two main political parties with the potential of forming the next government.

Fact is, many people are struggling to understand Mahama’s 24-hour economy, and the NDC people themselves are struggling to explain. In their attempt to explain, some NDC stalwarts, including their chairman, for example gave ridiculous points that under the 24-hour economy waakye sellers could sell day and night, a 24-hour farming, operating pharmacies, and all kinds of shops, etc. Journalists have tried on many occasions on radio and TV programs to get answers on how the policy would be implemented but to no avail. How would NDC’s 24-hour economy be different from some chop bars that operate day and night currently, or the Kintampo and other city centers in Ghana that sell to passengers all night at the bus terminals. Shouting 24-hour economy as the game changer, NDC sweats to explain their only major policy they are hyping it as if it is the best thing that happened to Ghana since the inception of the fourth republic in January 1993.

They should be reminded that globally, cities with a 24-hour economy exist in parts of many countries with vigorous economic life, such as transportation hubs, central business districts and entertainment districts. Furthermore, regions and cities with factories and industries may also experience a 24-hour economy where demand and supply of goods and services exist. Even 24-hour international airports are only in some major cities and the rest of the several other cities have inactive central business districts or airports after midnight. Only essential workers like garbage collectors, the emergency telephony services, nurses, doctors, fire personnel, police and other security agencies run 24-hour shifts throughout the whole country around the globe. Therefore, the NDC should give Ghanaians how their 24-hour economy would be practically implemented and stop sweating and panicking on radio and TV shows.

A 24-hour economy develops from a deliberate gradual transformational policies and complex development process including but not limited to factors such as technological advancement, including digitalization or a digitalized economy, strong data base, reliable transportation such as railways and aviation, power and electricity, night economy development, and effective demand, etc.

Currently in Ghana, technological advancement, particularly the internet and digitization which is so crucial in creating and growing a 24-hour economy is being given a priority, so what is the former president and the NDC presidential candidate John Mahama and his party promising differently? Moreover, essential sectors such as security, transportation, entertainment, and healthcare provide essential services around the clock in a 24-hour shift system, so Ghanaians deserve an explanation of how novel the policy is and how practical its implementation could be.

Eben Johnson - Finland

(Letters Without Signature)