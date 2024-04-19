ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Those who understand me have embraced hope for the future — Cheddar

Headlines Founder and Leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Founder and Leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako

The founder and leader of The New Force political movement, Nana Kwame Bediako also known as Cheddar, believes that Ghanaians who understand his vision have embraced hope for the future of the country.

Speaking in an interview on Starr Chat with Bola Ray on Thursday, April 18, Cheddar explained his mission and why some may criticize his efforts.

“I feel like those who don't like me have found a problem and they need to find a solution for it. But those who understand me and like me have embraced hope and they need to look up to the future," he said.

According to Cheddar, his goal with The New Force goes beyond personal ambition - it is a calling born out of concern for Ghana's economic challenges and a responsibility to address issues in government.

“It is not a personal goal, it is more of a calling and it is also based on some social responsibility that many men, young men have been scared to say hey look there are some mistakes in our government, there are some shambles, there is some crisis in our economy and there are some turbulences happening in the economic stature. We need to create a balance and add value to humanity," he stated.

The 2024 independent presidential candidate made it clear that his vision looks beyond taking care of himself and his family, to caring for all Ghanaians.

“For me it is not about my wife and children it is also about my nation and the country I come from," Cheddar asserted, adding that more needs to be done to increase development and growth in Ghana.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Avoid pre-registered SIMs, buyer and seller liable for prosecution – Ursula Owusu warns Avoid pre-registered SIMs, buyer and seller liable for prosecution – Ursula Owus...

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Mahama has nothing new to offer Ghanaians, Bawumia is the future – Afenyo-Markin Election 2024: Mahama has nothing new to offer Ghanaians, Bawumia is the future ...

2 hours ago

Kissi Agyebeng OSP files fresh charges against ex- PPA Boss

2 hours ago

Withdraw unreasonable GH5.8m fine against former board members – ECG tells PURC Withdraw unreasonable GH¢5.8m fine against former board members – ECG tells PURC

2 hours ago

Akroma mine attack: Over 20 armed robbers injure workers, steal gold at Esaase Akroma mine attack: Over 20 armed robbers injure workers, steal gold at Esaase

2 hours ago

Founder and Leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako Those who understand me have embraced hope for the future — Cheddar

3 hours ago

Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP Ghana will make maiden voyage into space should Bawumia become President — Chair...

3 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the NPP Train crash: Despite the sabotage, we shall not be deterred and will persevere —...

3 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi, NDC National Communications Officer Tema-Mpakadan railway project a perversion of the original viable concept design...

3 hours ago

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Leading Communications team member of the NDC Train crash: Elsewhere, everyone involved in the test will either be fired or re...

Just in....
body-container-line