Those who understand me have embraced hope for the future — Cheddar

The founder and leader of The New Force political movement, Nana Kwame Bediako also known as Cheddar, believes that Ghanaians who understand his vision have embraced hope for the future of the country.

Speaking in an interview on Starr Chat with Bola Ray on Thursday, April 18, Cheddar explained his mission and why some may criticize his efforts.

“I feel like those who don't like me have found a problem and they need to find a solution for it. But those who understand me and like me have embraced hope and they need to look up to the future," he said.

According to Cheddar, his goal with The New Force goes beyond personal ambition - it is a calling born out of concern for Ghana's economic challenges and a responsibility to address issues in government.

“It is not a personal goal, it is more of a calling and it is also based on some social responsibility that many men, young men have been scared to say hey look there are some mistakes in our government, there are some shambles, there is some crisis in our economy and there are some turbulences happening in the economic stature. We need to create a balance and add value to humanity," he stated.

The 2024 independent presidential candidate made it clear that his vision looks beyond taking care of himself and his family, to caring for all Ghanaians.

“For me it is not about my wife and children it is also about my nation and the country I come from," Cheddar asserted, adding that more needs to be done to increase development and growth in Ghana.